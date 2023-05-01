New voices and lasting impressions – here is Season 2023-2024 with the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

World artists such as Lise Davidsen, Bruce Liu, Maria João Pires, and Simone Young are part of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra's season 2023-2024

Place on stage for new voices and musical experiences that create lasting impressions. World artists such as Lise Davidsen, Bruce Liu, Maria João Pires, Simone Young and Leonidas Kavakos as well as the premiere of the long-awaited concert project Nordic - A Fragile Hope. This is some of the content of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra's extensive selection for the 2023-2024 season starting on August 31.

A large-scale folk festival jump-starts autumn when popular Swedish rock artist Tomas Ledin performs his Symphonia with the Gothenburg Symphony in Scandinavium Arena, Gothenburg on 19 August. When the concert hall season begins, the vulnerability of nature is in focus. Not least in the Gothenburg Symphony's major venture Nordic - A Fragile Hope, where nature journalist Joakim Odelberg presents newly written music by five contemporary composers with film footage from coastal and marine environments in all the Nordic countries. Our living environment is also explored during the concert season in works such as Haydn's Creation, Sigurd Hole's Roraima about a threatened rainforest and Anna Thorvaldsdottír's Catamorphosis.

- The theme of the season –Lasting impressions- makes me think about our responsibility to take care of the earth and all its living creatures. But it can also refer to vulnerabilities within each of us. The symphony orchestra is an example of how balance is shaped into sound through deep listening.

So says Barbara Hannigan, Principal Guest Conductor of the Gothenburg Symphony, who performs a musical anthology from the world of animals titled Animatopia.

The Gothenburg Symphony makes room for new voices in works such as Julia Wolfe's vocal drama Fire in My Mouth, in Connor D'Netto's Uncertain Planning and in a venture into Swedish hip-hop under the direction of Hans Ek where the word and the story take place on stage. We get newly written Swedish music by both Britta Byström, Jan Sandström and Lars Danielsson. In a continued broad investment in children and young people, a record breaking young audience is invited - to baby rhythms! And Tormod Tvete Vik creates the new school concert Bubbles - a fun symphonic saga about us humans and our nature.

- Through music, we can understand ourselves and the times we live in and get inspiration to move on, says Arna Einarsdottír, Head of Planning at the Gothenburg Symphony. I hope this season will make a deep and lasting impression on everyone who meets in the music.

Among the season's guests we find hot soloists such as soprano Lise Davidsen in a unique Christmas concert, pianists Bruce Liu, Maria João Pires and Víkingur Ólafsson, violinists Arabella Steinbacher and Leonidas Kavakos and conductors such as Marie Jacquot, Herbert Blomstedt, Tarmo Peltokoski and Oksana Lyniv. In the concert series of World Music, we meet the virtuoso Bassekou Kouyate from Mali and Occitan song with Sirventés. The jazz series offers, among other things, the duo project Le Bang Bang, the Emil Brandqvist Trio and the singer Youn Sun Nah with Ulf Wakenius. And in the Jazz on Film concert, the Gothenburg Symphony and Bohuslän Big Band meet in a tribute to the White Screen.

Every note spread has the power to start a movement in the atmosphere - a small vibration with the power to carry through generations.

Welcome to share the concert magic of the 2023-2024 season with the Gothenburg Symphony.