Proclamation – Emergency Medical Services Week – May 21-27, 2023

WHEREAS, emergency medical services are a vital public service to the people and community of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands; and



WHEREAS, in 2022 The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a total of 5,211 runs CNMI wide; and

WHEREAS, the members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and



WHEREAS, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, emergency medical services have grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine; and

WHEREAS, the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers; and

WHEREAS, the members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills; and

WHEREAS, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week; now

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Acting Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 21-27, 2023 as

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES WEEK

With this year’s theme, “Where Emergency Care Begins,” I encourage the entire community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 1st day of May 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Acting Governor

###