Leading in an Era of Constant Disruption and Crisis
Balancing Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Sustainability
This is the perfect blueprint for future-proofing an organization in an era of constant disruption and crisis as well as leading digital transformation efforts. A must-read.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Leadership Institute LLC (DLI) is pleased to announce the release of the publication, “Leadership in Disruptive Times: Negotiating the New Balance” by Business Expert Press, LLC, a leading publisher and premier source of business content for colleges and universities around the world.
— Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, #1 Leadership Thinker in the World
The book “Leadership in Disruptive Times: Negotiating the New Balance” examines the fundamental qualities of disruptive leadership that are required to navigate the organization successfully during times of crisis. It also addressed the key considerations for an organization to consider as they adopt digital transformation to reinvent people, processes, and technology (PPT) in this transformative era of the digital-driven ‘new normal’ world of work.
“Leaders in organizations are continually confronted with increased competition, globalization, demand for social responsibilities, and a stream of technological advances that disrupt the marketplace. For those looking to navigate the turbulent and complex landscape of the digital revolution, 'Leadership in Disruptive Times' is the perfect blueprint for future-proofing their organization. Prof Bawany provides insights into the role of 'disruptive digital leaders' that transform the organization into a more agile, innovative, and adaptive workplace in times of disruption and successfully lead digital transformation efforts. A must-read.” - Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Triggers, MOJO, and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There and Thinkers 50 – #1 Executive Coach and the only two-time #1 Leadership Thinker in the World
“We face a new era of radical uncertainty and disruption brought about by challenges such as climate change, financial crises, terrorism, demographic changes in the labor market, health/disease risk from the pandemic, and rapid developments in innovative digital technologies and their impact on transformation at the workplace. Navigating this unprecedented complexity requires the right leadership is critical for organizations to thrive in an era of constant crisis and a disruption-driven business environment as identified in research involving CEOs and c-suite executives across the globe, which is presented in this book.” - Prof Sattar Bawany, Author, and CEO, Disruptive Leadership Institute LLC
The mission of the Disruptive Leadership Institute is to support leaders at all levels globally towards transforming their organizations to succeed in the highly disruptive and digital-driven world. This includes the identification, assessment, selection, and development of the next generation of ‘disruptive digital leaders’ and ensures their readiness to meet the challenges during times of disruption and crisis.
The Institute developed the innovative "Crisis Leadership Masterclass" and the “Disruptive Leadership 4.0 Masterclass”, which is essentially a series of leadership development programs including executive coaching incorporating the best practices tools, frameworks, and contemporary approaches as well as case studies of successful organizations based on the extensive research published in the book “Leadership in Disruptive Times: Negotiating the New Balance”.
About the Disruptive Leadership Institute (DLI)
At the Disruptive Leadership Institute (DLI), we place cutting-edge research at its core, we produce rigorous, independent thinking to offer fresh perspectives on managing the leadership and organizational challenges in a highly disruptive and everchanging workplace of the future. We also offer a suite of executive development solutions and leading-edge interventions delivered by highly experienced executive coaches & facilitators, leveraging psychometric instruments as well as coaching and non-coaching-related approaches. For more information, visit disruptiveleadership.institute.
About Business Expert Press:
Business Expert Press (BEP) is the premier publisher of business content for colleges and universities around the world. BEP has global sales, distributing print and e-content to professionals and academics. BEP books contain ideas and solutions tailored to today’s business environment with authors who are recognized as authorities in their fields. For more information, visit businessexpertpress.com
