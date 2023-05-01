Deep Ellum Art Co. is Now Offering the Best Dallas Corporate Event Venue
They now provide a fully-furnished corporate event venue in Dallas, TX, to host lavish and entertaining celebrations.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co. now offers a fully-furnished corporate event venue for companies to host private events and parties. They previously provided spaces for artists to display their artwork. It is a first-rate service for businesses looking for a hassle-free way to put on a lavish event in Dallas, Texas.
Finding the ideal Dallas corporate event venue is one of the decisions companies should make as soon as possible. If they want to make sure that their guests, who in this case could be their employees or stakeholders, have a good time and remember the event, they must choose wisely. Deep Ellum Art Co. provides an all-inclusive space for people and companies to host events, parties, wedding ceremonies, and more to address this issue. Furthermore, they undoubtedly have one of Dallas's most beautiful and unique event venues.
Their corporate event venue in Dallas, TX, features indoor and outdoor spaces that impress your business guests with their upscale atmosphere and unparalleled services. Its cutting-edge in-house production facility in Deep Ellum has several amenities and production services to enhance an event and help it succeed. Any type of business event, including conferences and presentations or even holiday parties, can be hosted with several plans made specifically for your needs.
'I intended to design a place with a distinct personality,' said LaRue. "Art Co. was created for everyone. It has a 5000-square-foot venue with a full bar, stage, cutting-edge audio, projection mapping, and art created by regional artists for sale. Our 15,000 square foot, tree-lined Art Yard has a covered pavilion, an awning, 20 picnic areas, production lines, extra restrooms, hookups for food carts and portable kitchens, supplementary local art, and games. We are among the top venues in Dallas for corporate events," he added further.
The space is devoted to native and creative people. Deep Ellum's Dallas corporate event venue includes a production team, skilled and polite bartenders and waiting staff, 5,000 indoor and 15,000 outdoor square feet, high-speed fiber-based internet, WIFI, food service and related procurement, chair rentals, multi-camera streaming, and recording video systems, pre-and post-event planning, and management, among many other things. It also comes with courteous and experienced world-tour audio, video, and lighting engineers. It's truly one-of-a-kind.
About Deep Ellum Art Co. -
Dallas, Texas-based Deep Ellum Art Co. provides a venue for live music, art exhibits, fantastic drinks, and regional brews. Additionally, it highlights and supports regional and community art and artists. Deep Ellum Art Co. is a corporate event venue in Dallas, TX, that businesses seeking to host events should consider.
