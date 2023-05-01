Varun Krishna launches Realtia GoMusic Group Record Label
Pondicherry, India - Realtia GoWeb Launches Realtia GoMusic Group, A New Record Label Showcasing Talented Emerging Artists
— Varun Krishna
Realtia GoWeb, a globally recognized entertainment company, has announced the launch of its newest venture, Realtia GoMusic Group, a record label that will nurture and promote the finest upcoming talent in the music industry. The label has an impressive artist roster of exceptional musicians, including the soulful Inder Wadhwa, the melodious Mohammad Nafil, the inspirational Priyanka, and the groovy Ayush, who have already begun to make waves in the music world.
Realtia GoMusic Group is spearheaded by industry veteran and visionary Founders Thirishaa and Varun Krishna, who has more than 3 years of experience in the music industry and is known for their keen eye for identifying the next big thing in music. Varun Krishna's passion for music and talent development is evident in his unwavering commitment to creating a platform that nurtures the best talent in the industry.
"The launch of Realtia GoMusic Group is a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited to unveil this project to the world. We're delighted to have a lineup of gifted artists that are bound to make a lasting impression in the music industry," said Varun Krishna, Founder & CEO of Realtia GoWeb. "We believe in fostering an environment that stimulates creativity, innovation, and diversity in music, and we look forward to supporting our artists in their music journey."
The label's artist roster includes Inder Wadhwa, a gifted singer-songwriter who uses his music to express his emotions and connect with his listeners; Mohammad Nafil, a classical musician with a modern twist, who blends genres to create a unique sound that is bound to captivate listeners; Priyanka, whose uplifting and empowering music inspires people to be the best version of themselves; and Ayush, whose catchy tunes and groovy beats make him a crowd favorite.
Realtia GoMusic Group is committed to showcasing the best music and talent to its audiences, and its website, https://varunkrishna.in , provides fans access to exclusive content, tour dates, and the latest news from the label's artists.
For more information about Realtia GoMusic Group and its exceptional artists, please visit the label's website at https://www.varunkrishna.in
