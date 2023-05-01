TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Highlight California’s Climate Progress

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will tour a renewable fuels facility in Los Angeles County and highlight California’s nation-leading transition to clean fuels.

WHEN: Monday, May 1, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Monday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m.