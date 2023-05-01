Brad Ring joins Webasto as CEO and President of Americas Region
Former Forvia executive to takes up new position on May 1AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Webasto Group, a Top 100 global automotive supplier based in Germany, today announced the appointment of Brad Ring as CEO and president of its Americas region, which encompasses sites across the U.S. and Mexico.
With more than 30 years in the automotive industry, Ring has held roles of increasing responsibility across various countries, including Mexico and China, with broad experience leading business turnarounds, developing high performance teams and managing customer relationships. Most recently, Ring was the president of Faurecia Clean Mobility, North America (a division of Forvia), where he oversaw strategy, finance, sales, engineering, product development and manufacturing activities.
“We’re pleased to welcome Brad to Webasto. He joins us at a time of rapid change and growth, and his leadership experience will be instrumental in further developing the Americas region—one of the key regions for the Group—successfully as we continue to execute on strategy, strengthening our core business with roof systems as well as our position in the e-mobility market,” said Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board for Webasto Group.
“I’m excited to join Webasto Americas and look forward to exploring the opportunities ahead for the region,” said Ring. “I’m especially eager to work with the team to define and execute the region’s strategy, continue to strengthen customer relationships and drive operational excellence.”
Ring replaces Freddy Geeraerds, who was the interim president and CEO of the Americas region. The Americas region of Webasto comprises of a headquarters and R&D center, based in Auburn Hills, Mich., as well as nine plants across the U.S. and Mexico.
About Webasto
The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company's offering includes in-house developed roof, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electromobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2022, the Group generated sales of 4.4 billion euros and employed about 16,800 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf, near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com
