Poor 2 Glee Foundation aka P2G Found (a nonprofit) has built and launched 3 Websites as part of the H.E.R.O. Program!

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poor 2 Glee Foundation aka P2G Found is Located @ Grace Community Church 1775 Mclaughlin Ave. San Jose California, 95122 and the website is found at https://p2gfoundation.org

P2G Found has just launched three (3) new websites as part of their H.E.R.O. Program. P2GMedia.com, PayExtraOnMortgage.com, and Ya-Way.com. all there of these sites are to be case studies as proof of concepts on how successful the H.E.R.O. Program. The strategies and techniques from the program work to help low-income families build alternative income streams to get themselves out of debt and rise above the poverty line for themselves and their future generations.

For our 2-year youth program, we take youth through, How to understand finance, Create a Budget, and manage money and credit. Then, when the student graduates high school we will give that student a $1,000 grant to use for their first year of college or to implement what we trained them to do. We help them start an LLC and put into a trust that P2G Found manages as they manage the business and are mentored by our coaches. Then, when they graduate college with a minimum of a BS/BA ( a student can continue school if they want to go further in their education with a master or PHD) we will then remove the LLC from the trust and give total ownership and control to the student. To then do whatever they want with the company, funds that have accumulated during their time of managing and growing the company while working on their degree.

Any income created by these three websites are to help continue funding the Foundation's Mission to end poverty.

P2G Media.com

What program would be complete with online marketing, SEO, and Social Media, while not having proof that it works? We give the students an opportunity to put classroom theory into action with real live clients and put the strategies to action as interns @ P2G Media https://p2gmedia.com an online marketing, strategy, social media, and SEO Agency. Also, we are a lower-cost solution to help grow the customers' businesses while helping the students leaning with a boots-on-the-ground approach to learning.

We also offer a 33% referral commission to any client that brings us a new client. With our already low-price industry standard services pay our loyal customers (You) a monthly reoccurring paid commission for as long as the new client continues to stay and pay for their services. This way, if the client sends us 3 new clients that get the same higher-priced (but still value-priced) packages, they will earn enough commissions to have your services paid for every month. If they send 4 or more then you are earning an extra income stream to help reinvest into your marketing program to grow your business' profits and generate websites with the most visitors you have ever seen even faster than you thought possible.

Pay Extra On Mortgage.com

Pay Extra On Mortgage https://payextraonmortgage.com is a website to learn how to pay off your mortgage faster and simple steps on how to invest in real estate including, How To Buy a Home in Foreclosure? The best strategy is not always the most common or the easiest to perform, but we know a few tricks on how to get low-priced properties and turn them into functional rentals while helping families not be completely distorted by the process.

Ya-Way.com

Ya-Way.com https://ya-way.com is a faith-based blog based on the stories of the people in the Bible, like The Story About Abraham: Bible, and answering questions about such stories, ex. Who was Abraham in the Bible? and Who is Stephen in the Bible?

Our hope with this blog is to just write about our bible story passions and answer questions to better get the next generation to love the Bible as much as we do.

Fuse Summer Camp 2018