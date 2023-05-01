QuorumToday Educates Curriculum Creators and Helps Them Achieve Accessibility Compliance

Quorum Today seeks to expand the use of the QUORUM programming language to allow blind and visually impaired students to participate in competitive robotics by encouraging manufacturers to allow QUORUM to be used as an accessible coding language.

SMYRNA, GA, USA, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- QuorumToday is proud to announce a day of celebration dedicated to promoting accessibility in STEM education for blind and visually impaired students. The event is set to take place on May 4th, 2023, and aims to encourage STEM teachers and creators of STEM educational tools to focus on accessibility. Details are on the website at https://quorumtoday.com To help spread the message, QuorumToday has enlisted the help of renowned actor John de Lancie (Q on Startrek,) who recorded a PSA promoting the event and the importance of accessibility in STEM education.Corporations and creators need to realize that non-compliance with government accessibility standards exposes them to possible litigation for ignoring these standards.Gina Fugate, Lego Engineering & Technology Teacher for Maryland School for the Blind, summarizes her years of experience and education into a must watch overview of the issue.Andreas Stefik, Professor of Computer Science at University of Nevada, Las Vegas Stefik has focused his efforts on designing programming languages with human factors decisions in mind and is the lead developer of the Quorum Programming Language. Stefik shares what creators and manufacturers sof STEM curriculum and hardware/software can do to ensure accessibility.As part of the celebration, QuorumToday is calling on educators and tool creators to learn about the challenges faced by blind and visually impaired students and to try Quorum, the only software design specifically for those with disabilities. QuorumToday believes that by embracing accessibility and promoting inclusive learning environments, we can inspire the next generation of STEM innovators."Every student, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to learn and succeed in STEM," said Gina Fugate, Educator at the Maryland School of the Blind. "We hope that this event will encourage educators and tool creators to prioritize accessibility and make STEM education more inclusive for blind and visually impaired students."QuorumToday is excited to celebrate this important event and hopes that it will inspire educators and tool creators to embrace accessibility and promote inclusive learning environments for all students.For more information on the event and to learn more about Quorum, please visit quorumtoday.com.Contact:Gina FugateLego Engineering & Technology TeacherMaryland School for the Blind(859) 582-9070ginaf@mdschblind.org

