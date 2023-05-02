Carbonomics: AI-powered Climate Change Solutions
License Academy is launching Carbonomics workshops to help government and industry stakeholders develop solutions for the low-carbon economy transformation.
AI is a powerful tool to fight climate change.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change is causing significant and far-reaching impacts on wide-ranging organizations, highlighting the need for proactive planning and adaptation measures to mitigate these impacts. Specifically, businesses whose operations and supply chains rely on natural resources, energy, and water. The runaway climate change phenomenon could wreak havoc on the following industries:
— License Academy
-Food production: Climate change is altering weather patterns and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, negatively impacting crop yields, livestock production, and food security. These productivity challenges result in higher food production costs.
-Insurance services: Unpredictable weather increases the frequency and severity of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. As a result, insurance companies experience increased payouts for damages, thereby increasing premiums for policyholders.
-Energy companies: Climate change is leading to a shift to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power. Energy companies invested in fossil fuels face financial losses as demand for these energy sources decreases.
-Real estate companies: Climate change increases the risk of flooding and other natural disasters. These weather incidents negatively impact property values and increase insurance costs for property owners. This phenomenon results in lower demand for real estate in vulnerable areas and causes financial losses for these companies.
-Tourism and outdoor recreation: Climate change is altering ecosystems and landscapes. Ecological changes negatively impact the attractiveness of destinations for tourists and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. This downswing results in decreased revenue for businesses in these industries.
Investing in climate change solutions is volatile and risky, so thorough research and professional advice are critical before making investment decisions. Renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable transportation could yield the most significant returns on climate change solutions.
Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, are becoming increasingly competitive with fossil fuels in terms of cost and efficiency. To support the transformation, stakeholders must invest in solutions that produce and distribute renewable energy technologies.
Energy efficiency measures-retrofitting buildings with insulation and installing energy-efficient lighting and appliances-may also yield significant returns by reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in technologies providing energy efficiency is a great way to help make progress.
Sustainable transportation, such as electric vehicles and public transit, is another area with significant growth potential. As more people become aware of the benefits of green technologies, the demand for these options is likely to increase. Investing in technologies supporting electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and public transit systems is a brilliant strategy to capitalize on this trend.
License Academy is introducing Carbonomics climate change workshops to educate and inspire participants to take action on climate change and help them develop the knowledge, skills, and networks they need to be effective change agents.
Each workshop targets a specific industry use case to characterize the science of climate change, the causes and impacts of climate change, and the potential solutions to address climate change. The workshop includes group exercises that engage participants in hands-on activities related to climate change. For example, participants work together to measure their carbon footprint and brainstorm solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in their organizations. The workshop also features expert presentations from scientists, policymakers, or other climate change experts. These presentations provide in-depth information on specific topics related to climate change, such as renewable energy or sustainable transportation. The workshops also include case studies on success stories of climate change solutions in action. Participants learn about an organization that has successfully reduced its carbon emissions, for instance, or a business that has implemented sustainable practices. Finally, the workshop concludes with an action planning session that helps participants craft concrete steps to address climate change in their organizations or communities. Activities include setting goals, developing community initiatives, or advocating for policy changes.
AI is a powerful tool to fight climate change. The workshop employs AI tools to help participants investigate the impacts of climate change and identify the most effective adaptation solutions. By leveraging AI techniques, the workshop helps participants better understand the complex systems that drive climate change, develop more effective strategies for mitigation and adaptation, and accelerate the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future.
Raju Basumatary
License, Inc
+1 647-741-5871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn