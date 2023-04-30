Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Newfoundland and Labrador
ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
|
Date:
|
Monday, May 1, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:30 am NDT
|
|
|
Location:
|
Admiral's Green Club House
|
|
Pippy Park Golf Club
|
|
460 Alandale Rd
|
|
St John's, NL A1B 4E8
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/30/c3878.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.