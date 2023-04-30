Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Date:

Monday, May 1, 2023


Time:

9:30 am NDT


Location:

Admiral's Green Club House

Pippy Park Golf Club

460 Alandale Rd

St John's, NL A1B 4E8 


