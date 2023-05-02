Kicking Ass Media LLC Launches Do-It-Yourself Google Business Profile Guide For Local Businesses
Shows local businesses with tight marketing budgets how to compete against Angie's List and Yelp for potential customers on Google.
More than half of all local businesses have not claimed their Google Business Profile listings. This is a critical factor in business success or failure. Our goal is to help businesses succeed online.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kicking Ass Media LLC is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering - the Google Business Profile Do It Yourself Guide. The guide is designed to provide local businesses with a roadmap to optimize their Google Business Profiles to rank higher organically in Google search and in the Google local map pack.
The Google Business Profile is a vital tool for local businesses to be found by potential customers. However, many businesses struggle to optimize their profiles effectively, leading to lower search rankings and fewer customers. Kicking Ass Media LLC recognized the need for an easy to understand guide that would help local businesses to optimize their profiles for free.
"We understand that many businesses have limited budgets, especially in these uncertain times. Our goal is to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed online without breaking the bank," said Rickey Williams, Chief Marketing Officer of Kicking Ass Media LLC. "We believe that this guide will be an invaluable resource for local businesses looking to improve their online presence and attract more customers."
The Google Business Profile Do It Yourself Guide covers all the essential steps required to optimize a business's Google Business Profile, including:
- Claiming and verifying the profile
- Adding accurate business information
- Uploading high-quality photos
- Encouraging customer reviews
- Responding to reviews and messages
The guide is available for free to all local businesses and can be downloaded from the Kicking Ass Media LLC website.
For businesses that want extra help in optimizing their Google Business Profile, Kicking Ass Media LLC also offers a premium service. This service includes a comprehensive audit of the profile, followed by ongoing optimization to improve search rankings, attract more customers, and increase revenue.
"We're excited to offer this new guide to local businesses and help them succeed online," added Williams. "Our team has extensive experience in optimizing Google Business Profiles, and we're confident that our premium service will provide businesses with the edge they need to stand out in their local market."
To learn more about Kicking Ass Media LLC's Google Business Profile Do It Yourself Guide and premium service, visit our website at www.kickingassmedia.com.
About Kicking Ass Media LLC:
Kicking Ass Media LLC is a digital marketing agency that specializes in helping local businesses succeed online. The agency specializes in SEO, Google Business Profile Optimization and American Disabilities Act Website Design Compliance. With years of experience and a team of dedicated professionals, Kicking Ass Media LLC is committed to delivering growth and revenue to its clients.
