Fonda Foster (BossTec) Announces New Show “BossTec Boot Camp ATL” on Orgen TV Network

BossTec on set

"BossTec Boot Camp ATL": Fonda Foster Brings High-Tech Entrepreneurship and Empowerment to Orgen TV Network

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fonda Foster, also known as BossTec, is proud to announce the launch of her new reality show, "BossTec Boot Camp ATL," on the Orgen TV Network. The show will feature ten young ladies competing to be the baddest entertainer at Atlanta's Magic City, one of the city's most famous strip clubs.

The competition will focus not only on pole classes and entertainment skills but also on hygiene and personality, with associated challenges and more to come. When a contestant fails a challenge, they will be required to attend the BossTec Boot Camp, where they will receive intense training and coaching from Fonda Foster herself.

"I am excited to bring this unique and thrilling reality show to the public," said Fonda Foster. "As a successful entertainer, I know what it takes to be the best, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with these talented young ladies."

The show will feature a diverse cast of contestants with unique personalities and skills. Fonda will put them to the test in a series of challenges designed to test their skills and push them to their limits. From pole dancing to personal grooming, each challenge will help contestants grow and improve as performers.

BossTec Boot Camp ATL will also feature a range of special guests, including celebrity judges, industry experts, and other notable personalities. Viewers can expect a mix of drama, competition, and entertainment as the contestants battle it out for the top prize.

The show will broadcast on the Orgen TV Network, a leading network known for its cutting-edge programming and innovative shows. Viewers can expect high-quality production values, engaging storytelling, and a unique glimpse into Atlanta's entertainment scene.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fonda Foster and bring BossTec Boot Camp ATL to our viewers," said a spokesperson for the Orgen TV Network. "This show is unlike anything else on television, and we are confident it will be a huge hit with our audience."

BossTec Boot Camp ATL promises to be an exciting and engaging new addition to the reality show landscape. With its unique premise, diverse cast, and expert coaching from Fonda Foster, the show will captivate audiences and leave them wanting more.