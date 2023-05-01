Villiams Osipovs is becoming the Youngest Partner of the Regatta of Champions – The R.O.C.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports usually unite children, adults, and communities, built characters, and bring people together. Especially in sailing where the community keeps forgetting that the masses of sailors are young children.
Just like The R.O.C. Organizers who try to put a format together and unite the community between sailors, coaches, parents, officials, suppliers, manufacturers, and everyone else that loves the sport, a Little Sailor from Latvia is trying to do just that, as well. Unite the community of young Optimist Sailors with his Garda Kraken book. 10-year-old, Villiams Osipovs is emerging as a young ambassador of the Optimist Class, in an effort to promote the sport of sailing and Optimist specifically.
For that reason, of common grounds, Villiams is becoming the Youngest Partner of the Regatta of Champions – The R.O.C., working on The 2023 R.O.C. Edition of Kraken which will be distributed, free of charge, during this year Mega R.O.C. Event.
"We thank Villiams and his family for this inspiring effort to join powers with The R.O.C. and push to bring fresh wind into the Optimist Class. These are the right steps for athletes and sailors to follow, in order to succeed not only in sports but also in Life. Keep up the good work Villiams. You are an inspiration to all of us to head to the right direction, as human beings and as people of sports. You make sailing better for all of us", stated the President of Famagusta Nautical Club & Chairman of the R.O.C., Stelios Charalambous.
Alex Davidson
Alex Davidson
