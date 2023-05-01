Slew of Anti-Homeowner Bills Threaten Single-Family Neighborhoods Across Texas
Bills Would Stop Texas Cities from Enforcing Local Zoning Rules and Encourage the Demolition of Single-Family Homes, in a Sneak Attack by Special InterestsAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today, the grassroots coalition Our Own Backyards Texas called on neighborhood leaders and local officials to contact lawmakers in response to a slew of bills designed to dismantle single-family neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
If passed, many Texas cities will lose significant authority to regulate lot sizes, setbacks, impervious cover, or the height of buildings in and near neighborhoods. As a result, single-family neighborhoods could eventually be replaced by condo towers and apartments.
The bills threaten property owned or occupied by more than 20 million Texans.
“This is an unprecedented sneak attack by land speculators, California transplants, and special interests on our neighborhoods,” said Fred Lewis of Our Own Backyards Texas. “If these bills pass, cities will lose local control of their zoning rules and single-family neighborhoods will be eliminated. It’s time for Texas homeowners to contact their local representatives and tell them to vote against these bills.”
The anti-homeowner bills include:
Senate Bill 491 / House Bill 2198
“The Skyscraper Bill” would allow developers to build tall structures just 51 feet from residential lots in the 5 largest cities.
Senate Bill 1787 / House Bill 3921
“The Anti-Backyard Bill” says that no cities in counties of 300,000 plus can require residential lots to be larger than 1,400 square feet and 20 feet wide or have less the 31.1. units/acre or less than 3 stories.
Senate Bill 1412 / House Bill 2789
“The ADU Bill” would allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) up to 50% the size of original structures, or at least 800 square feet in size.
House Bill 4637
“The End of Petitions Bill” increases the zoning petition threshold from 20% to 50%, effectively stripping Texans of their right to petition against zoning changes affecting their properties.
