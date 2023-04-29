Affordable rental homes open in Nanaimo

CANADA, April 29 - Families with low or moderate incomes, seniors and people living with disabilities now have access to 74 new affordable rental homes with the opening of a new apartment building in Nanaimo.

“Affordable rental housing like this is essential in the midst of a housing crisis, with the cost of living going up,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Housing like the Brechin Hill project will add to the health and well-being of individuals and families in Nanaimo and is part of our Homes for People housing action plan.”

Located at 2020 Estevan Rd. at the site of the rebuilt Brechin United Church, the Residences at Brechin Hill features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Residents in 36 of the rooms are paying rent geared to income, where rent is 30% of their income. These units range from five studio, 24 one-bedroom, two 2-bedroom and three 3-bedroom homes. Eight of these units are for residents with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance.

Tenants in the other 38 units are paying rent at or near market rates, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Monthly rents range from $375 to $2,295. The building is also pet-friendly and has a live-in manager. People started moving in at the start of January 2023.

“People deserve good, affordable homes. Working hard together we’ve completed 724 new units in Nanaimo since 2017 and another 942 are underway,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “Brechin United Church is building a community; working with our government to create a beautiful and affordable place to call home.”

The development is a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, Brechin United Church and the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada.

“Having property throughout B.C. puts the United Church in a position to leverage our assets for the benefit of localities where we serve, not just for our congregations but for the wider communities,” said Deborah Richards, president, Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada. “This partnership with BC Housing enables us to provide families and seniors with the affordable, quality housing they need.”

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $7.4 million for this project and will provide approximately $704,000 in annual operating funding. The Brechin United Church provided the land for the project.

Quick Facts:

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $19-billion housing plan.

Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 74,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 1,600 homes in Nanaimo.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/