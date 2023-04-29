Award-Winning Staump Music School Is Helping Children Beyond The Notes As Students Learn Skills That Last A Lifetime
Staump Music School encourages parents to enroll their children in group music lessons.SANTEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staump Music School is an award-winning private lessons facility in Santee, CA, specializing in group music lessons, rock classes, and performance opportunities for children starting at age 4. With an expert team, Staump Music School fosters creativity, self-expression, and a love for music. The Santee Chamber of Commerce has recognized Staump Music School as the Business of the Year for its remarkable commitment to providing exceptional private music lessons to children in San Diego. Since its founding, Staump Music School has established itself as a leading destination to learn music in Santee, El Cajon, La Mesa, and San Diego.
The Staump Music School provides music lessons for children aged 4 to 7 via their KidzRock program. KidzRock program is the only program of its kind in eastern San Diego County. Additionally, their JrRockerz program provides rock band classes for children aged 7 to 11. Staump Music School boasts a team of highly skilled instructors consisting of experts in music theory, history, and performance. Students find the learning experience enjoyable and engaging when instructed by these adept mentors. They take pride in their approach to group lessons, where students learn from each other and grow at their own pace. This form of learning allows children to develop interpersonal skills, make friends, and have a social outlet that improves their communication and sense of belonging. At Staump Music School, students can learn various musical instruments such as guitar, piano, bass, drums, voice, ukulele, and flute.
Staump Music School offers an excellent learning environment. Students have access to all the required instruments they might need. Staump Music School emphasizes creating an interactive learning ambiance, which allows learners to interact with other kids from various locations in San Diego. This cultivates a sense of togetherness that fosters idea-sharing, peer learning, and collaborative development.
Staump Music School provides children with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the field of music, while also preparing them to overcome challenges they may encounter. The school focuses on equipping students with lifelong skills rather than solely preparing them to learn musical instruments. They achieve this by promoting a nurturing and collaborative community. This environment encourages children to explore their passions, develop musical abilities, and prepare for their future.
“We are thrilled to have been awarded Business of the Year in Santee, CA. Our team at Staump Music School is passionate about providing exceptional music education to our students. We encourage parents to consider enrolling their children at our school to explore their musical talents and grow as musicians,” said the spokesperson for Staump Music School.
For the past 15 years, Staump Music School has provided exceptional services in this domain to more than 3,000 students, totaling over 100,000 hours of instruction. The school's dedication to children and their families, coupled with its unwavering commitment to high-quality music education, has made it the preferred choice for parents seeking to inspire their children to pursue music. Staump Music School's holistic approach to fostering a music-learning culture encourages creativity, self-expression, and a passion for music.
Staump Music School is recognized as a secure and nurturing environment for children to learn music. Parents can visit the official website of Staump Music School today to see the school's commitment to providing the best possible music education for their children.
Tim Staump
Staump Music School
+1 619-333-7204
info@Staump.com
