Next Day Access Dallas-Celina, New Franchise Location
Next Day Access Opens in the Dallas-Celina Area to Provide Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local CommunitiesCELINA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the opening of Next Day Access Dallas-Celina. The franchise location, a provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility solutions, is owned by husband and wife Brien and Lesli Caldwell.
Brien and Lesli are co-owners of Next Day Access Dallas-Celina. Brien holds a marketing degree from Northeastern State University and 30 years of marketing experience across various industries, including airline, hospital, and casino roles. Lesli has a Psychology degree from Texas A&M University and recently retired from a 25-year career with GEICO.
Through Next Day Access Dallas-Celina, Brien and Lesli want to provide a valuable service to their local community. Lesli herself, experiences mobility issues, which has given them both a greater appreciation and compassion for the challenges their customers face. They are dedicated to finding the best mobility and accessibility solutions tailored to their customers needs.
"With this opportunity, we are most excited about having the chance to positively impact a person's and even their family's life," said Brien, Vice President of Next Day Access Dallas-Celina.
The Next Day Access Dallas-Celina location will provide a wide range of accessibility and mobility solutions for residential and commercial customers. Their product line includes wheelchair ramps, in-home lifts, bathroom safety solutions, pool lifts, scooters, and more. Their team has the knowledge and skills to help create a safer and more accessible environment.
Learn more about Next Day Access Dallas-Celina by visiting https://www.nextdayaccess.com/celina-tx/ or calling 469-361-3300.
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
