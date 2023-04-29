This is the front cover of the book: China in Africa, the Zambia Story

A must read story on China in Africa penned by Anthony Mukwita, former Ambassador of Zambia to Germany. It is preganent with intriguing new geopolitical data.

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ´CHINA IN AFRICA, THE ZAMBIA STORY´

“I am pleased to bring to your table, your bookstore or desk top my new book entitled ´China in Africa, the Zambia Story, ´ which I hope will make a good addition to your collection”.

“It took me a few years to put it together from 2019 when I was the Ambassador of the republic of Zambia, extraordinary and plenipotentiary, to the Federal Republic of Germany based in Berlin,” said Ambassador Anthony Mukwita.

INSIDE THIS BOOK

This book tells a riveting story of Zambia´s mixed relationship with China whose presence dominates African skies presently.

Ambassador Anthony Mukwita breaks into tiny bits, an issue of global interest that would have ordinarily been complex to digest by ordinary readers.

Readers keen to know how China won the hearts of Africans and African leaders through soft power to ostensibly topple the United States and its allies from the age-old top slot will love it.

Ambassador Mukwita dives into the history of Zambia and its people, how they laugh and cry to make global sense.

It is a no holds barred tale that does not flatter China or the Zambian hosts as the two jostle to co-exist in an ever-evolving geopolitical world.

Momentarily, irate Zambians angered by Chinese employers kill the investor, next Chinese investors shoot in cold blood to death, Zambian workers. There´s blood, tears and joy written on several pages.

It reveals the ´sensitive´ diplomatic relationship Zambia ´enjoys´ with China and the relationship Zambia ´enjoys´ with the USA.

It´s an economic, political, and international relations account.

It is about the war between the United States and China on African soil. The Thucydides trap.

It is a fast paced easy to read book, hard to put down given the mastery writing skills of Ambassador Mukwita, a former Editor in Chief, published author and senior diplomat.

University libraries, embassies, bookstores, and government offices need this book.

Please see https://www.amazon.com/dp/1776428560 The Kindle book is available on the page now too. Its also on goodreads.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1776428560

Title: ´China in Africa, the Zambia Story´ By Anthony Mukwita

