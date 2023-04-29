Ad School announced internship training program 2023 for students, freshers
Adschool is a online education and training provider that offers courses in digital marketing, programming, and app development.PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adschool, a online education and training provider, is has announced its latest initiative - a comprehensive internship training program that aims to help students gain practical experience in the field of digital marketing, programming, and app development. The 6-week and 8-week programs are designed to provide students with hands-on training in areas such as digital marketing, Google ads, Facebook ads, YouTube ads, affiliate marketing, programming, coding, android app development, and mobile app development.
With the increasing importance of digital marketing and app development in today's world, it has become essential for students to gain practical experience in these fields. Adschool's internship training program is designed to help students gain the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers. The program is open to students from all backgrounds and levels of experience.
The 6-week internship training program will cover digital marketing, Google ads, Facebook ads, YouTube ads, and affiliate marketing. Students will learn about different advertising channels, targeting methods, and optimization techniques. They will also gain practical experience in setting up and managing advertising campaigns.
The 8-week internship training program will cover programming, coding, android app development, and mobile app development. Students will learn about different programming languages, software development methodologies, and app development frameworks. They will also gain practical experience in developing and testing applications for Android devices.
Upon completion of the internship training program, students will receive an internship certificate and an on-the-job training certificate from London. These certificates will serve as proof of their practical experience and can be included in their resumes and job applications.
"We are excited to launch our internship training program, which is designed to help students gain practical experience in the fields of digital marketing, programming, and app development," said Adschool. "We believe that this program will provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers and make a significant contribution to the industry."
