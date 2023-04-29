At Livestream Learning Studio, we don't guess - we test

New research studies points to logic, effectiveness of Studio's programming

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in, and Livestream Learning Studio (the Studio) now has documented evidence of what thousands of students and educators already knew: students benefit from the Studio's brand of fun, engaging, theater-based edtech content!

Livestream Learning Studio is excited to announce the completion of two research studies that point to the logic and effectiveness of the Studio's programming! LearnPlatform tested the Studio's logic model using a Level IV ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act), which demonstrated clear rationale for its offerings.

Additionally, researcher Dr. Catherine Atkinson investigated the Studio's programming to determine the efficacy of the Studio's Grades 3-5 subscription service on student content engagement in a science lesson, attitudes toward live theatre, and perception of social emotional learning (SEL) skills acquisition. Her findings showed increasing interest in science, student enjoyment of the programs – including content and format – and finally, that viewers found the shows both fun and funny, among other positive attributes. Dr. Atkinson also found an increase in students' sense of belonging over the monthlong course of the study.

Both LearnPlatform and Atkinson's studies were based on previous research regarding how arts education can improve SEL skills and lead to improved student academic performance and content engagement.

"We have a sound, research-backed foundation for our live, real-time, theater-based programming," notes Ward Eames, Studio founder. "We knew from the Studio's inception that integrating theater would improve social emotional outcomes and academic achievement. Study after study has shown that student engagement is high with the type of programs the Studio is offering. We can't wait to reach more students and teachers, close known learning gaps, and make learning more fun!"

The logic model approach taken by LearnPlatform identified how the Studio's program aims to impact learners, translating inputs into measurable activities that lead to expected outcomes. Atkinson's research used surveys throughout the course of the monthlong study to measure students' engagement in the provided science lessons, attitudes toward live theatre, and perception of social emotional skills acquisition.

"We're pleased but not at all surprised that both studies confirmed that the Studio is on the right path. These studies indicate teachers and students are benefitting from the Studio's science-based lessons and improving social emotional skills, too," notes Eames.

So, what's next for the Studio? Not resting on their laurels or kicking their feet up and chillaxing at the theatre, that's for sure!

"We're working on the next level of evaluation with LearnPlatform, which will determine the extent to which the Studio's programming produces the desired outcome and how test scores are affected in English Language Arts and math," says Eames.

"We've observed and heard about the positive effects of our programming from teachers and administrators, and this study will verify the results we're hearing about in classrooms. We are very excited," Eames adds.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming study!

Teachers can test drive the Studio's current programming for free through the end of this schoolyear. Subscriptions for the 23-24 school year are offered for $615/ classroom and include supplemental resources like worksheets, lesson plans, and additional activities to ensure academic concepts are incorporated into the broader learning landscape. Programming will include literacy (for K-2 students) and STEM (for 3-5 grades). With over 600 shows planned, there's never been a better time to subscribe!

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.livestreamlearningstudio.com.

Livestream Learning Studio is based in Minneapolis, MN and provides livestream, theater-based learning for K – 12 students nationwide in a variety of school settings. The Studio's programming includes weekly, 30-minute interactive live real-time theater performances that cover relevant, timely, important topics for students throughout the schoolyear. Join live to use our interactive features or watch later on-demand

