Update on negotiations with the Public Service Alliance of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to work with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) to negotiate agreements that are fair, competitive and reasonable.

Yesterday, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat negotiators tabled a final updated comprehensive offer that addresses all remaining PSAC demands. Specific details are being kept to the negotiating table, however, this offer builds on the third-party Public Interest Commission recommendation with an enhanced wage offer.

Along with the new wage package, we also presented solutions to address priorities such as telework, seniority, and contracting without impeding our ability to deliver services to Canadians.

This is a fair, competitive and reasonable final offer, with wage and non-wage improvements, and we believe that employees should have an opportunity to review the details of it.

We remain at the table to reach agreements that benefit employees and are reasonable to taxpayers, bringing service disruptions to an end as soon as possible.

