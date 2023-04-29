Contempo Crystals Celebrates Five Years of Connecting People Across The US With Crystals, Rocks & Minerals

Amethyst Clusters from Contempo Crystals A Look At A Contempo Crystals Order Packaging Blue Azurite And Green Malachite Crystals

Woman-owned online crystal shop celebrating five years in business this year.

UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contempo Crystals, a Southern California based online crystal shop, is proud to be celebrating five years in business, and helping hundreds of people learn about, and connect with, the wonderful world of crystals. While the shop offerings has grown, Contempo Crystals is still run solely by founder JJ Reed, who is proud of her ‘one girl crystal shop'.

Starting out as ‘Crystal Dust Works’, a small shop on Etsy creating crystal resin artwork, the shop quickly transformed into a small crystal business with a modest offering of unique crystals. Contempo Crystals has since grown to offer over 2,000 options of one of a kind crystals, tumble stones, crystal jewelry, specimen stands, crystal gift sets, and crystal home decor on their website. From classics like amethyst and rose quartz, to unique collector specimens from around the world, Contempo Crystals tries to keep a wide selection. The business also came full circle by selling crystal resin artwork once again with crystal letter boards, charcuterie boards, and more crystal trays.

Contempo Crystals is dedicated to making crystals accessible to everyone. With a wide variety of crystals, rocks and minerals, Contempo Crystals has something for everyone. From the beginner collector to the experienced crystal enthusiast, there is something that will appeal to all. “It was important to me when I first started the business to speak to the crystal beginners, because that was me at one point. I was having a hard time with all of the verbiage and terms people used trying to explain things, and I wanted to make sure everyone would be able to understand crystals” said owner JJ Reed. “After all, crystals can appeal to people for different reasons, be that crystal healing, geological interest, or those who just find them beautiful - It is incredible what comes out of the Earth naturally!”

“Having no crystal shops near me when I started, I wanted to help provide access to others in a similar position” said JJ. To this point, the Contempo Crystals website not only provides shoppers with traditional photos of items, but due to the nature of their one-of-a-kind status, most product listings also give customers detailed videos of pieces. This gives customers more of a ‘shop in person’ experience from the comfort of their own home. A process and offering that has taken many years to grow.

“I am so proud to have been able to provide crystals to so many people over the past five years, and digitally met so many amazing people” said Contempo Crystals owner, JJ. “I’m so excited to see what is still to come and what crystals I will find next. With the market and new finds constantly happening, the industry is changing all the time.”

Contempo Crystals eagerly anticipates the coming years and the opportunities they hold. The company is committed to supplying a wide range of crystals and specimens sourced from various parts of the globe.

Contempo Crystals is currently shipping to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For more information about Contempo Crystals and their selection of crystals, rocks and minerals, please visit the website at www.contempocrystals.com