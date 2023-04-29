ZilBank.com Introduces Pay with Email and Phone to Streamline and Enhance Banking Experience

Pay With Email and Phone is a game-changer for the banking industry

Customers can now enjoy a seamless payment experience without remembering lengthy bank account numbers or complicated routing codes

Pay With Email and Phone is a game-changer for the banking industry, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative technology” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, ZilBank.com

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilBank.com, a leading financial institution, has recently launched Pay with Email and Phone, which allows users to send money using a phone number or email address. This new feature offers unparalleled convenience for ZilBank.com's customers, helping them to transfer funds between two Zil accounts effortlessly.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers a new and easy way to send and receive money," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of ZilBank.com. "Customers can now enjoy a seamless payment experience without remembering lengthy bank account numbers or complicated routing codes by using a registered phone number or email."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is dedicated to introducing advanced payment technologies that meet the changing requirements of businesses. Recently, the company launched an ADP Marketplace app that enables small businesses to use their credit card funds for payroll. The founder and CEO of Zil Money Corp, Sabeer Nelli, understand the common issue of cash shortages and the difficulty in paying employees on time faced by small businesses. This app was created as an innovative solution to assist small businesses in managing their payroll effectively by obtaining the necessary funds. The app streamlines the process of getting funds needed for the timely payment of employees, thereby easing financial pressure and stress for small business owners.

"Pay With Email and Phone is a game-changer for the banking industry, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative technology," he added. "This added feature eliminates the need for customers to carry physical payment cards, making it even more convenient to pay on the go."

OnlineCheckWriter.com, the sister company of ZilBank.com, has integrated with several renowned accounting software platforms to streamline business payment processes, including Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others. These integrations offer users an enhanced and effortless experience, simplifying payments for businesses and individuals and streamlining financial management processes. Businesses that handle multiple accounts can utilize this feature to merge their financial information and monitor their transactions more conveniently. In addition, users can select from various payment methods and specify how they want their recipient to receive the payment, such as ACH/direct deposit, printed checks, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, and other available alternatives.

"We understand that our customers are looking for faster and more convenient ways to manage their finances," he added. "The new features demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers the best banking experience."

ZilBank.com offers various payment processing services, such as ACH or direct deposit payments, wire transfers, checks, and more, providing individuals and businesses with a reliable and effective payment processing solution. This comprehensive range of options is especially beneficial for small businesses encountering cash flow difficulties. With these enhancements, ZilBank.com continues to be a leader in providing innovative banking solutions that make life easier for customers.

Zil Banks's virtual card acts like a physical bank card, but it can be stored on the user's phone, reducing the risk of fraud. Online banking customers can apply for a virtual card to make online payments and track their digital spending in real-time. In addition, users can create multiple cards and temporarily block and unblock it using the mobile app. The bank can assign employees multiple cards with spending limitations for a single account. This feature helps businesses reconcile expenses and simplify expense management. Also, the virtual card makes it easy to identify who is spending what. The feature allows customers to manage digital business spending securely and conveniently.

With over 650,000 registered users and over $50 billion processed in transactions, Zil Money Corporation has emerged as a leader in the payments industry. Its user-friendly interface and competitive pricing have contributed to its popularity among users. Furthermore, the platform's unique payment service features offer additional opportunities for growth and expansion. These advancements position ZilBank.com as a noteworthy provider of financial technology solutions for small businesses in the United States and other parts of the world.