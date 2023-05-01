Launch of Marketing.com

Marketing.com Marketing Redefined Redefining Marketing from Click to Print and Everything in Between

From click to print and everything in between, we’re not changing marketing, just how it’s done.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JAL Equity, a marketing partner in building brands, is excited today to announce that it has launched Marketing.com. Marketing.com is redefining marketing by offering marketing services that make connecting the dots of marketing programs through print, digital marketing, signage and installation, fulfillment, promotional items and gifting programs.

According to Managing Director, Eran Salu, “We're not changing marketing, but what we are changing is how it's done in order to meet the demands of today's marketer. We are fundamentally changing how our customers purchase and use marketing services today.”

Marketing.com is centered around technology and powered by people; focused on helping clients execute multi-touch campaigns through all marketing avenues. Marketing.com is redefining modern print and marketing solutions by constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of customers and the market, and this rebranding is a testament of commitment to innovation and growth. Marketing.com is also introducing their proprietary through-channel SaaS platform, Dot™. Dot™ sits at the center, offering custom solutions including campaign design, tracking, and fulfillment.

Marketing.com’s expertise in print + digital marketing offers a powerful impact alleviating the stresses of their customers, while providing an immediate impact to the way that they communicate with their customers. The Marketing.com platform, powered by 2,000 employees, now includes recent JAL Equity acquisitions Knepper Press (Pittsburgh, PA), Dual Print and Mail (Buffalo, NY), Las Vegas ColorGraphics (Las Vegas, NV), Brant InStore (Toronto, ON), NPC (Tampa, FL), Southland Envelope (San Diego, CA), and ColorArt. The synergies from the combination of facilities offers their clients complete marketing solutions through a single brand. Through the acquisition of Money Mailer, Marketing.com is able to target local audiences to reach over 8 million American homes through Money Mailer’s unique print and digital offerings.

Marketing.com is not slowing down; but continuing to grow and invest to offer the leading single stop for clients in need of a wide array of marketing services. For more information, visit www.marketing.com

About Marketing.com/JAL Equity

JAL Equity began operations in 2008 (under the name of Prospect Marketing Group) and has executed 46 transactions since its inception. JAL Equity is managed by Eran Salu, JD, MBA, CPA. Mr. Salu has worked in the acquisition business for over 25 years and has executed over $20Bn in transaction value as an advisor and/or principal. JAL Equity is able to work quickly to assess opportunities, conduct diligence, and close transactions.

In 2022 alone, JAL Equity executed 17 acquisitions collectively generating almost $500mm in revenues. Today, JAL Equity companies employ approximately 2,000 employees located in 34 locations around the globe. With this growth has come an evolution in the full capabilities that this range of facilities and personnel can bring to clients.