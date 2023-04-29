PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 29, 2023 EVOSS expected to pave the way for more offshore wind energy projects --Gatchalian The Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system is expected to attract investors due to a streamlined permitting process to develop more offshore wind (OSW) energy projects in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Gatchalian said the recent issuance of Executive Order No. 21 will further enhance the implementation of the EVOSS System, which in turn, is expected to clear the way for the development of more renewable energy projects, particularly OSWs, as the permitting process of such projects would be simplified significantly. "Boosting offshore wind power will reduce dependence on imported fuel and speed up energy transition. This can also promote a more conducive investment environment that will provide jobs and increase economic growth," said Gatchalian, the principal author of Republic Act 11234 or the EVOSS Act. "The objective of institutionalizing the EVOSS system is to streamline the permitting process of power generation, transmission, and distribution projects or simply, eliminate red tape in the energy sector. We are confident of realizing this objective, making it easier for investors to develop more OSW projects," he added. The Philippine Offshore Wind Roadmap has identified a total technical potential capacity of 178 gigawatts that can be harnessed from offshore wind resources. Specifically, EO 21 mandated the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to submit to the Department of Energy (DOE) a complete list of appropriate permits required by local government units, including the requirements, fees, and procedures, which will then be integrated into the EVOSS platform. All permitting agencies are directed to ensure the efficient and timely processing of permits. Also, it requires them to follow EVOSS time frames. The Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2024 targets to increase the RE contribution in the power generation mix from the current share of 22%, to 35% RE share by 2030, and 50% RE share by 2040. EVOSS magbibigay daan sa mas maraming offshore wind energy projects --Gatchalian Ang Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system ay inaasahang makaakit ng mga mamumuhunan dahil sa isang streamlined permitting process para bumuo ng mas maraming offshore wind (OSW) energy projects sa bansa, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang kalalabas lamang na Executive Order No. 21 ay higit na magpapahusay sa pagpapatupad ng EVOSS System kung saan inaasahang magbibigay daan ito para sa pagbuo ng mas maraming renewable energy projects, partikular na ang mga OSW, lalo na't pinasimple na ang permitting process. "Sa pagpapalakas ng offshore wind power, mababawasan na ang pagiging dependent ng bansa sa imported na gasolina at mapapabilis pa ang energy transition. Magsusulong rin ito ng mas kaaya-ayang investment environment na magbibigay ng mga trabaho at magpapalakas ng ekonomiya," sabi ni Gatchalian, ang punong may akda ng Republic Act 11234 o ang EVOSS Act. "Isinabatas ang EVOSS upang i-streamline ang proseso ng pagpapahintulot ng power generation, transmission, at distribution projects. Sa madaling salita, layon ng batas na tanggalin ang red tape sa sektor ng enerhiya. Inaasahang maisasakatuparan ang layuning ito upang maengganyo ang mas maraming mamumuhunan," dagdag niya. Natukoy ng Philippine Offshore Wind Roadmap ang kabuuang technical potential capacity na 178 gigawatts na maaaring gamitin mula sa mga offshore wind resources. Ang EO 21 ay nagmamandato sa Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) na magsumite sa Department of Energy (DOE) ng kumpletong listahan ng mga naaangkop na permit na kinakailangan ng mga local government units, kabilang ang requirements, bayad, at pamamaraan, na isasama sa EVOSS platform. Ang lahat ng permitting agencies ay inaatasang tiyakin ang mahusay at napapanahong pagproseso ng mga permit. Kailangan din nilang sundin ang time frame ng EVOSS. Target ng Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2024 na taasan ang renewable energy (RE) contribution sa power generation mix mula 22% hanggang 35% RE share sa 2030, at 50% RE share sa 2040.