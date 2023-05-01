Streams Community Hub: Now Streaming Incredible Arts Programs Thanks to OTF Grant
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 5, Streams Community Hub will showcase its new capabilities facilitated by a $107,100 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). Over the last year, the funding has been used to build capacity to deliver virtual arts programming for youth aged 4-17. The project, which culminates in May 2023, will give youth in the community increased opportunities to build confidence, develop creative skills and foster new connections.
“This funding from our government offers additional opportunities for young people in our community to develop new skills in the arts,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “This grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund will allow Streams Hub to hire additional staff and purchase new equipment to deliver high-quality digital programs and content for youth in Dufferin-Caledon.”
During a YouTube live premiere, the organization will showcase their new capability to deliver online content in three ways: How-to YouTube videos, structured Masterclass courses, and Livestream events. In addition to the creation of online content, expertise and personnel have been hired to lay a foundation for digital program offerings at Streams, and the required technology has been purchased. Thanks to this OTF grant, many more youth in Dufferin County will be able to access programming at Streams and engage in the arts community.
“Expanding our program delivery capability beyond just the in-person format will not only help us to become more resilient, but also help us build capacity and broaden our reach as an organization.” - Juli-Anne James, Executive Director at Streams Community Hub
The public can attend the premiere event online through the organization's YouTube channel at Youtube.com/@streamscommunityhub on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Streams Community Hub is an arts-centered, youth-focused charity based in Shelburne, Ontario. Streams’ mission is to ignite learning, inspire youth, and enrich the community through the arts. To learn more about Streams Community Hub, please visit the website at www.streamshub.org.
The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.
Juli-Anne James
Juli-Anne James
Streams Community Hub
+1 289-203-8202
julianne@streamshub.org