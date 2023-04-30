Shaw Dental Laboratory and Protec Dental Laboratories (2021) are proud to support Oral Health Month

Ali Rezaei, CEO of Shaw and Protec, remarks on the round-up of the annual April campaign to bring attention to oral health and comprehensive wellness.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Oral Health Month in recognized in Canada throughout the month of April to bring public awareness to the important role of dental health to overall good health and quality of life for all Canadians. Shaw Dental Laboratory Inc. (Shaw) and Protec Dental Laboratories (2021) Inc. (Protec) are the leaders in dental laboratory technologies and advocates for this annual public awareness campaign."We work everyday with our dental professional partners to restore the joy of eating and smiling, but April is a perfect opportunity to remind ourselves that the health of our teeth and gums can affect our overall health and well-being. As Oral Health Month comes to a close, we are pleased to continue our work and advocacy in this essential part of the healthcare system, " said Ali Rezaei, President & CEO at Shaw and Protec.Founded in 1944, Shaw is the leading network of dental laboratories in Ontario, with locations in Toronto, London, Ottawa and Kingston. Shaw Lab Group, whose diverse customer base includes over 1,500 dentists, has an established reputation for technical leadership and outstanding customer service. For more information visit: www.shawlabgroup.com Founded in 1983 and based in Vancouver, Protec is the leading dental laboratory in British Columbia. Protec serves over 2,500 dentists across Canada and is considered a Canadian market leader in dental lab technology including 3D printing and digital scanning. For more information visit: www.protecdental.com Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (Equicapita) holds controlling interest in Shaw Dental Laboratory Inc. (Shaw) and Protec Dental Laboratories (2021) Inc. ("Protec") through its Canadian Dental Laboratories Limited Partnership (Canadian Dental Labs).To learn more about Equicapita and its Canadian Dental Labs limited partnership, click here About Equicapita:Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with offices in Calgary, Alberta and Burlington, Ontario with over $170 million in AUM focused on acquiring private, Canadian businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million.