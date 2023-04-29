NYC LAUNCH PARTY FOR WALL ST MAGAZINE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 125 Guests attended last night's 4/27 VIP Event for the launch of Wall St Magazine featuring Elon Musk on the cover. Mr. Musk unfortunately could not attend and was in Washington DC. Event highlights included an open bar, and a seated dinner with 4 courses at a 4-star hotel ballroom & dining experience which all was provided complimentary by host Sir Gary Kong, further adding no one will be charged for attending. To add more event entertainment, there was an Elon look-alike entertainer who made an appearance at the event. Guests enjoyed his participation, taking lots of pictures with much praise. Many attendees sent us correspondence including text messages thanking us for the invitation to the event. There will be many more events coming up and all guests who attended 4/27 will be invited as VIP to the next event.
Wall St Magazine was also well received & will be a quarterly oversized glossy publication catering to the affluent consumers who private jet, drive exotic cars, travel to 4- and 5-star resorts, fine dine and enjoy caviar, love fashion designers, and demand the very best experiences life has to offer. Our readers are executives, private jet flyers, car enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and fashion icons. Distribution for the magazine will be in the Wall Street Area, and on in-flight private jets, exotic car rentals, hotels, spas and much more. The Wall Street community has changed drastically over the years and today is now a booming residential community with many new hotels, restaurants, private clubs, even a first-rate caviar shop offering dinner, and much more. This demographic sought will be our go to readers of the publication who enjoy the finer things in life. We plan on bringing together in unity the Chinese American and American community in each and every issue
Michael Jacobson
Wall St Magazine was also well received & will be a quarterly oversized glossy publication catering to the affluent consumers who private jet, drive exotic cars, travel to 4- and 5-star resorts, fine dine and enjoy caviar, love fashion designers, and demand the very best experiences life has to offer. Our readers are executives, private jet flyers, car enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and fashion icons. Distribution for the magazine will be in the Wall Street Area, and on in-flight private jets, exotic car rentals, hotels, spas and much more. The Wall Street community has changed drastically over the years and today is now a booming residential community with many new hotels, restaurants, private clubs, even a first-rate caviar shop offering dinner, and much more. This demographic sought will be our go to readers of the publication who enjoy the finer things in life. We plan on bringing together in unity the Chinese American and American community in each and every issue
Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
email us here