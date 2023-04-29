The future of beauty: Consciously oriented consumers forcing corporations to follow suit

The KERASILK range is suitable for all hair types and textures | Product: Curly Hair Balm | ©KERASILK The KERASILK range is suitable for all hair types and textures. | Product: Strengthening Hair Mask | ©KERASILK The KERASILK range is suitable for all hair types and textures. | Product: Multi-Benefit Hair Oil | ©KERASILK The KERASILK range is suitable for all hair types and textures. | Product: Taming Balm | ©KERASILK

The consumer demand for sustainable and conscious products is the key driver in the beauty industry. Major players in the hair industry are following suit.