FIPL optimizes local capacity for enhanced power generation

PORT-HARCOURT, NIGERIA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a Sahara Group Company has restated its commitment to increasing power generation and sustainability impact in the sector through robust local capacity optimization.

Speaking at the Nigerian Content Conference organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chief Executive Officer, FIPL, Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu said retooling and investing in shoring up local capacity has the potential of transforming the power sector.

Nwangwu lauded the NSE Port Harcourt branch for assembling prominent industry leaders and professionals to discuss the impact of the Nigerian Content Act 2010 - 2020 on the Oil & Gas Sector and the Power Industry.

In his keynote address, Nwangwu said strengthening local content in the power sector would promote job creation, funds retention, and the development of skills and competencies of Nigerians.

According to him, the Act symbolizes the intention of the nation towards growing local capacity. He urged all stakeholders to explore all possibilities, "holistically and transparently".

He said, "It is a laudable thing for us to deliberate on the impact of the local content Act in the power sector at this forum. A robust local content in the power sector will lead to job creation, funds retention, and domiciliation of the operations of foreign companies in Nigeria while enabling the development of skills and competencies of Nigerians."

He called on regulators to drive compliance, stating, "We already have a formidable regulation in the sector, all we need now is implementation across the value chain, in strict compliance with the provisions of the law."

Nwangwu said FIPL remained a frontline promoter of local content in Nigeria, adding that FIPL continues to "bring energy to life responsibly to over 6 million lives with the collaboration and support of community stakeholders, suppliers, artisans, health and safety workers who we support with training, sustainable impact projects and capacity building opportunities."

He noted that the ongoing transformation of FIPL is driving the top-flight performance of the 541MW capacity power plants in Rivers state. "It has been a privilege for us to serve the nation through the professionalism and expertise of our people and the drive and investment of our parent company, Sahara Group. FIPL is here to make a difference and this remains our overarching pursuit," he added.

He said the human capital transformation program at FIPL had demonstrated that with the right training and exposure, there would be less demand for foreign expatriates in Nigeria.

The two-day conference provided an excellent opportunity for FIPL to network with other industry leaders and professionals, exchange ideas, and showcase its commitment to the sustainable development of Nigeria's power sector.

During the two-day conference, FIPL displayed the achievements of its young engineers at its exhibition stand. This includes a load display app that shows real-time generation across all FIPL plants on mobile phones, helping the company monitor performance effectively and generate power optimally.

