SteinLaw Highlights Most Dangerous Florida Cities and Importance of Negligent Security Cases

SteinLaw raises awareness of Florida's most dangerous cities and the importance of negligent security cases, following a recent report on the highest violent crime rates.

AVENTURA, Fla. (PRWEB) April 29, 2023

SteinLaw, a leading personal injury law firm based in Aventura, Florida, is raising awareness of the most dangerous cities in the state and the significance of negligent security cases in light of a recent article highlighting the top six Florida cities with the highest violent crime rates per 1,000 residents.

The six most dangerous cities mentioned in the article are:



Riviera Beach, FL (Violent Crime Rate: 11.5)

Palm Springs, FL (Violent Crime Rate: 10.9)

Daytona Beach, FL (Violent Crime Rate: 10.1)

Panama City, FL (Violent Crime Rate: 9.5)

Lake Worth Beach, FL (Violent Crime Rate: 9.3)

Tallahassee, FL (Violent Crime Rate: 7.82)

Riviera Beach, with a population of 35,000 people, is the worst city in Florida in terms of murder rates, which are seven times higher than the national average. In addition to the high crime rates, many of these cities have seen increasing crime rates in recent years. Other cities, not included in the top six include:

Florida City (1 in 38 chance of being the victim of a violent crime.)

Lauderhill (1 in 114 chance of being the victim of a violent crime.)

Orlando (1 in 104 chance of being the victim of a violent crime.)

These cities have all experienced a rise in crime rates, highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions and preventive measures to ensure the safety of Florida residents and visitors.

SteinLaw specializes in negligent security cases, such as shootings, stabbings, rape, and sexual assault. Property owners and managers in high-crime areas can be held liable if they fail to provide adequate security measures to protect individuals from foreseeable harm.

"Property owners and managers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their residents, guests, and customers," said Attorney Brandon Stein, Founder of SteinLaw. "Our mission is to help victims obtain the maximum level of recovery for their cases and raise awareness of this crucial matter."

SteinLaw is dedicated to obtaining the best possible results for its clients and emphasizes the importance of choosing a qualified and competent lawyer to handle negligent security cases. The firm's commitment to client service sets them apart from other law firms, as they provide direct attorney contact for all clients, ensuring a high level of comfort and reliability in the handling of cases.

"Informed citizens are better equipped to protect themselves and their loved ones from potential harm. By sharing information about the most dangerous cities in Florida, we hope to empower individuals to take necessary safety measures and make more informed decisions about where they choose to live, work, or visit," added Brandon Stein.

With the expertise and dedication of SteinLaw, victims of negligent security cases in Florida's most dangerous cities can find the support and representation they need to seek justice and compensation for their injuries. By highlighting these issues and offering exceptional legal services, SteinLaw continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Floridians and promote a safer environment for all.

About SteinLaw

SteinLaw is a personal injury law firm based in Aventura, Florida, specializing in negligent security cases, including shootings, stabbings, rape, and sexual assault. Led by founder Brandon Stein, the firm is dedicated to achieving the maximum recovery for its clients and providing exceptional client service through direct attorney contact. SteinLaw's personal injury lawyers have a track record of helping victims and families in Florida get the best possible results for their accident cases.

For more information about SteinLaw and their expertise in negligent security cases or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.steinlaw.com/ or call/text 833-692-4186.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/steinlaw_highlights_most_dangerous_florida_cities_and_importance_of_negligent_security_cases/prweb19308377.htm