New Zealand Government supports Solomon Islands Government towards SOL2023 Pacific Games

The New Zealand Government under its international Development Cooperation Programme assists the SoIomon Islands Government (SIG) to fund the National Hosting Authority with its priorities to deliver 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, from 19th November to 2nd December 2023.

The New Zealand High Commissioner formally handed over an amount of NZ$3,000,000 to SIG in a brief ceremony at the New Zealand High Commission attended by SIG and NHA representatives on the 27th of April 2023.

The Government of New Zealand through its High Commissioner expressed his government’s decision to respond positively to the SIG’s request for New Zealand’s assistance towards successful delivery of the 2023 Pacific Games specifically to upgrade Pacific Games facilities to enable disability-inclusive access and to acquire sporting equipment for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, including disability inclusive equipment.

On completion of the games, the sports equipment will be handed over to Solomon Islands government to be used under the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports (SINIS).

The Chairman of NHA Dr. Jimmie Rodgers responded on behalf of the SIG that the support is greatly appreciated by the government and it came on time for the National Hosting Authority to support the Games Organizing Committee with the final preparations and procurement of sports equipment that will be delivered in time before the opening ceremony of the pacific games on the 19th November 2023.

NHA Chair thanks the NZ High Commissioner on behalf of the New Zealand Government for the funding support and assures him that NHA will include in its consolidated multi-donor reporting to which New Zealand Government’s contribution has been applied and reports will be provided back to the New Zealand government within reasonable time frame.

-SOL2023 PG Games Press