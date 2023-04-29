NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD: SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT
Solomon Islands Government
SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT
Pacific Aviation Investment Program
NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD
Date: 26/04/2023
Employer: Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA), Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID)
Project: Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project
Contract Description: Routine maintenance and regravelling of Malaita main road network (East Road), including Spot Upgrading for Climate Resiliency and Road Safety Improvements
Country: Solomon Islands
Contract Number: MCA-MID/RFBW/SI /B03/04/06-3
Procurement Method: Open – National
Dear Sir/Madam,
The SIRAP would like to advise you on behalf of Solomon Island Government, in accordance with clause 44.2 of the World Bank Procurement Regulation August 2018, this notification of contract award for the above mentioned procurement:
a. Names of each bidder that submitted a bid and bid price:
|
Name of Bidder
|
Lot1 Price SBD
|
Lot2
|
Lot3
|
Total SBD
|Islands Engineering Consultants (SI) Ltd
|$16,075,953.39
|Cancel
|Cancel
|$16,075,953.39
|Exodus Trade Development
|$21,063,725.92
|Cancel
|Cancel
|$21,063,725.92
|Trades Transformation Company Ltd (TTC)
|$26,095,258.74
|Cancel
|Cancel
|$26,095,258.74
|JED Enterprise (SI) Ltd
|$13,409,656.24
|Cancel
|Cancel
|$13,409,656.24
|NAYA Company Ltd
|$27,911,240.86
|Cancel
|Cancel
|$27,911,240.86
b. Evaluated price of each bid that was evaluated, including Additions, Adjustments, and Priced
|
Name of Bidder
|
Lot1 Price SBD
|
Lot2
|
Lot3
|
Total SBD
|Corrected/ Discount Bid Price(s) in SBD
|Trades Transformation Company Ltd
|$26,095,258.74
|Cancel
|Cancel
|$26,095,258.74
|N/A
c. Name of bidders whose bids were rejected as nonresponsive or not meeting qualification criteria, or not evaluated with the reasons thereof:
|Bidder
|Reason
|Islands Engineering Consultants (SI) Ltd
|considered not qualified in accordance with ITB 38.1
|Exodus Trade Development Ltd
|considered not qualified in accordance with ITB 38.1
d. Name of the winning bidder, the final total contract price, as well as the duration and summary scope of the contract:
|Successful Bidder
|Trades Transformation Company Limited
|Final total contract price
|SBD $25,772,417.74
|Contract duration
|9 months
|Summary Scope of the Contract
|Routine maintenance and regravelling of Malaita main road network (East Road – 21km)
Regards,
SIRAP Procurement