Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,571 in the last 365 days.

NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD: SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT

Solomon Islands Government

SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT
Pacific Aviation Investment Program

NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD

 

Date: 26/04/2023

 

Employer: Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA), Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID)

Project: Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project

Contract Description: Routine maintenance and regravelling of Malaita main road network (East Road), including Spot Upgrading for Climate Resiliency and Road Safety Improvements

Country: Solomon Islands

Contract Number: MCA-MID/RFBW/SI /B03/04/06-3

Procurement Method: Open – National

 

Dear Sir/Madam,

The SIRAP would like to advise you on behalf of Solomon Island Government, in accordance with clause 44.2 of the World Bank Procurement Regulation August 2018, this notification of contract award for the above mentioned procurement:

a.   Names of each bidder that submitted a bid and bid price:

 

Name of Bidder

  

Lot1 Price SBD

  

Lot2

  

Lot3

  

Total SBD
Islands Engineering Consultants (SI) Ltd $16,075,953.39 Cancel Cancel $16,075,953.39
Exodus Trade Development $21,063,725.92 Cancel Cancel $21,063,725.92
Trades Transformation Company Ltd (TTC) $26,095,258.74 Cancel Cancel $26,095,258.74
JED Enterprise (SI) Ltd $13,409,656.24 Cancel Cancel $13,409,656.24
NAYA Company Ltd $27,911,240.86 Cancel Cancel $27,911,240.86

 

b.   Evaluated price of each bid that was evaluated, including Additions, Adjustments, and Priced

 

Name of Bidder

  

Lot1 Price SBD

  

Lot2

  

Lot3

  

Total SBD

 Corrected/ Discount Bid Price(s) in SBD
Trades Transformation Company Ltd $26,095,258.74 Cancel Cancel $26,095,258.74 N/A

 

c.   Name of bidders whose bids were rejected as nonresponsive or not meeting qualification criteria, or not evaluated with the reasons thereof:

Bidder Reason
Islands Engineering Consultants (SI) Ltd considered not qualified in accordance with ITB 38.1
Exodus Trade Development Ltd considered not qualified in accordance with ITB 38.1

 

d.   Name of the winning bidder, the final total contract price, as well as the duration and summary scope of the contract:

Successful Bidder Trades Transformation Company Limited
Final total contract price SBD $25,772,417.74
Contract duration 9 months
Summary Scope of the Contract Routine maintenance and regravelling of Malaita main road network (East Road – 21km)

 

Regards,

SIRAP Procurement

You just read:

NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD: SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more