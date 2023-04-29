NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD: SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT

Solomon Islands Government

SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS AND AVIATION PROJECT

Pacific Aviation Investment Program

NOTIFICATION OF CONTRACT AWARD

Date: 26/04/2023

Employer: Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA), Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID)

Project: Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project

Contract Description: Routine maintenance and regravelling of Malaita main road network (East Road), including Spot Upgrading for Climate Resiliency and Road Safety Improvements

Country: Solomon Islands

Contract Number: MCA-MID/RFBW/SI /B03/04/06-3

Procurement Method: Open – National

Dear Sir/Madam,

The SIRAP would like to advise you on behalf of Solomon Island Government, in accordance with clause 44.2 of the World Bank Procurement Regulation August 2018, this notification of contract award for the above mentioned procurement:

a. Names of each bidder that submitted a bid and bid price:

Name of Bidder Lot1 Price SBD Lot2 Lot3 Total SBD Islands Engineering Consultants (SI) Ltd $16,075,953.39 Cancel Cancel $16,075,953.39 Exodus Trade Development $21,063,725.92 Cancel Cancel $21,063,725.92 Trades Transformation Company Ltd (TTC) $26,095,258.74 Cancel Cancel $26,095,258.74 JED Enterprise (SI) Ltd $13,409,656.24 Cancel Cancel $13,409,656.24 NAYA Company Ltd $27,911,240.86 Cancel Cancel $27,911,240.86

b. Evaluated price of each bid that was evaluated, including Additions, Adjustments, and Priced

Name of Bidder Lot1 Price SBD Lot2 Lot3 Total SBD Corrected/ Discount Bid Price(s) in SBD Trades Transformation Company Ltd $26,095,258.74 Cancel Cancel $26,095,258.74 N/A

c. Name of bidders whose bids were rejected as nonresponsive or not meeting qualification criteria, or not evaluated with the reasons thereof:

Bidder Reason Islands Engineering Consultants (SI) Ltd considered not qualified in accordance with ITB 38.1 Exodus Trade Development Ltd considered not qualified in accordance with ITB 38.1

d. Name of the winning bidder, the final total contract price, as well as the duration and summary scope of the contract:

Successful Bidder Trades Transformation Company Limited Final total contract price SBD $25,772,417.74 Contract duration 9 months Summary Scope of the Contract Routine maintenance and regravelling of Malaita main road network (East Road – 21km)

Regards,

SIRAP Procurement