Senate Bill 618 Printer's Number 663

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 663

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

618

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND DUSH, APRIL 28, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 28, 2023

AN ACT

Prohibiting health mandates and requirements by specified

Federal and nongovernmental health organizations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Prohibition on health mandates.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health

Organization shall have no jurisdiction to implement rules,

regulations or laws in this Commonwealth. No requirement,

mandate or instruction provided by either organization shall:

(1) be used in this Commonwealth to implement a mask,

vaccine or medical testing requirement; or

(2) have force or effect in this Commonwealth.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15