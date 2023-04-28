Senate Bill 618 Printer's Number 663
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 663
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
618
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND DUSH, APRIL 28, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 28, 2023
AN ACT
Prohibiting health mandates and requirements by specified
Federal and nongovernmental health organizations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Prohibition on health mandates.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health
Organization shall have no jurisdiction to implement rules,
regulations or laws in this Commonwealth. No requirement,
mandate or instruction provided by either organization shall:
(1) be used in this Commonwealth to implement a mask,
vaccine or medical testing requirement; or
(2) have force or effect in this Commonwealth.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect immediately.
