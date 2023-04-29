Taromed Unveils Automated Gown Production & USA Site Plan

Fully automated Production of Isolation & Surgical Gown

Medical Isolation & Surgica Gown producer Taromed announces its new automated production line and plans for a US production site in 2024.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taromed, a leading producer of medical gowns, is pleased to announce the completion of its 2.1 version of the fully automated production line for isolation and surgical gowns. This new production line represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to provide top-quality medical gowns to its customers.

Five 2.1 production lines have been transported from our machine factory in Hangzhou, China to our product site of production in Suzhou, Anhui, China. We are proud to offer our customers the most advanced production technology available. Our line of production advantages provides consistent quality, non-human contact production, high productivity, and lower production costs. This translates into more affordable products without sacrificing quality.

We are committed to delivering top-notch products and services to our customers, and this new production line is an important step towards achieving that goal. Our fully digital and automated solution ensures top-notch quality, optimizes supply chain management, and reduces warehousing costs through localized production.

Our company has a global reach, serving customers across North America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America, including governments, universities, large medical purchasers, and notable medical groups. We strive to meet the needs of all our customers, regardless of their location or industry.

In addition to this exciting news, we are thrilled to announce our plans to open a new site of production in the USA in 2024. This expansion will enable us to produce "Made in US" products and serve our North American customers more effectively.

For more information on our products and services, please contact us at info@taromed.com. We are committed to meeting the needs of all our customers and look forward to continuing to provide top-quality medical garments for many years to come.