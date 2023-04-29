ActorCore's Rapid Expansion of Mocap Offerings for Games, Films, and Digital Media

A Bigger Budget Positions the ActorCore Asset Store as the Premium Source for Mocap Animations with Wider Coverage and Higher Standards

ActorCore is the ultimate destination for 3D animators looking for exceptional mocap animations and rigged characters. With a strong commitment to excellence and being the leading provider for 3D creators, ActorCore places emphasis on diversity, authenticity, and craftsmanship with its offerings. Recently, the content store has introduced a new line of 3D motion series inspired by Hollywood stunts and action choreography. While Reallusion, the maker of ActorCore, is actively seeking partnerships with outstanding mocap studios to join the ranks of asset creators and collaborate on developing distinct styles for various forms of entertainment, including games, films, and multimedia.

Extensive Assortments of All-Purpose Motions

To help industries overcome their unique challenges, ActorCore has expanded its offerings to cover 2,200 motions in 35 broad-spectrum themes. Whether it's everyday city and home life, office scenarios, social events like shopping and parties, transportation and commuting, or profession-specific motions such as construction and hospitality, ActorCore has it all. By searching for keywords and tags, everyone can quickly and easily find the contents that fit their needs and satisfy their specific requirements.

Flamboyant Motions for Hollywood-Inspired Themes

The 3D store has recently introduced mocap animations specifically designed for action adventure movies and games. One of which is the "Run for Your Life" motion pack, featuring 68 sequences suitable for chaotic scenes often seen in disaster movies. Additionally, the "Parkour" pack offers 45 athletic and acrobatic moves, while the "Hand-to-Hand Combat" pack includes 68 moves perfect for intense, paired fight scenes. New motion packs are set to release later this year for other frenetic scenarios like street riots and bank heists, along with Disney cartoon animation and motions for unconventional creatures like apes and orcs.

ActorCore Mocap Animations Offer Incredible Value

Rarely found in online marketplaces, these exhilarating and risk-taking motions often require the expertise of hand-key artists. Even so, the time-consuming production process often falls short of expectations because editing natural and sophisticated motions by hand is substantially difficult.

Using motion capture, on the other hand, requires professional studios to be well-equipped with skilled staff capable of storyboarding, writing, group of actors interacting, and stunt performance. Not to mention the auxiliary support required, like directing crews to capture vast amounts of motion data and experts to refine the captured results. An experienced staff may spend several days on a large site, utilizing various props and state-of-the-art equipment for capturing and recording. Such productions require substantial budgets and a peculiar blend of specialists to complete these ambitious projects. Yet, this is precisely why ActorCore stands out, as it provides access to these one-of-a-kind mocap data distilled into multi-functional and highly-adaptive prepackaged motions that can be applied with simple button clicks or drag-and-drops.

Call Out to Top-Tier Motion Capture Studios

Reallusion is on a mission to provide the greatest selection, highest quality, and broadest range of content to its users. To achieve this goal, the company is inviting the finest motion capture studios to become a part of their asset development community and collaborate with them in creating the most captivating and visually stunning 3D motions for ActorCore. Join Reallusion today and be a part of the most exceptional 3D asset community available. To learn more about the ActorCore Partner Program, simply visit the website or contact marketing@reallusion.com for additional information.

