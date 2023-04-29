Cantata Health introduces the latest release of Arize EHR at NatCon23

Powerful new user interface finally provides clinicians with an EHR built to work the way they work.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For too long behavioral health providers have had to live with older technology, or solutions cobbled together from different platforms. Cantata Health Solutions has created a fresh take on the EHR and built it with a user interface that works the way a clinician works while enabling frictionless client engagement and true person-centered care. The new version, which will be on display at NatCon23 booth 621, allows clinicians to engage with their clients in a variety of ways:

Allowing anywhere, any device use of the entire system, supporting the delivery of community-based services

Incorporating client input from wearable devices into their health records

Providing a seamless client and stakeholder engagement portal

"We knew we needed a new EHR, but we needed more; we needed a partnership," stated Brad Rikel, Executive Director of Mental Health Resources, Inc. "We found that partnership and much more with Cantata. Arize EHR is the only solution on the market that has a fresh UI, makes our clinicians' lives easier, and enables better collaboration with clients and other care providers."

In addition to Arize EHR, Cantata Health will demonstrate how its technologies are the core of a complete solution, including Revenue Cycle Management, Closed Loop Medication Management, a full suite of Managed IT Services, and more.

"Clinicians' deserve more. Now is the time for organizations to look at a new EHR," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "To achieve person-centered care, providers need solutions that reach out to individuals where they are, engage them in their treatment, and improve outcomes."

Cantata Health Solutions also partners with providers to provide Managed IT Services and Cloud Hosting tailored to the needs of their organization. While the Arize name might be new, the solution is the creation of pioneers in the industry. Please stop by booth 621 or complete our Let's Talk form to set up a time to learn more.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions is a top provider of healthcare management solutions working in partnership with public sector and private non-profit and for-profit healthcare organizations. Cantata's Enterprise Health Management (EHM) solution meets the unique needs of each facility or healthcare system, providing greater client engagement across the continuum of care, improving operational and clinical efficiency, and ensuring predictable financial outcomes through enhanced revenue recovery. Cantata's team of experts provides exceptionally attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, visit CantataHealth.com

Media Contact

Murray Heidebrecht, Cantata Health Solutions, 5039612057, Murray.Heidebrecht@CantataHealth.com

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions