Join Religious Leaders on April 30 for the 8th Interfaith Solidarity March

The march begins Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Basil Roman Catholic Church Join in partnership with dozens of marches around the world.

Finding hope in uncertain times: Confronting violence, bigotry, and incivility

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us in partnership with dozens of marches around the world. Let us walk together to affirm freedom, diversity, and respect among individuals, nations, ethnicities, and religions, as we learn to live in peace. With the recent events and hate crimes motivated by religion on the rise, including vandalism at the Islamic Center of Southern California, it is time to unite our voices and fight to protect religious freedom and diversity. Joining our esteemed speakers and presenters will be former L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

* Starting and Ending Location *

* March begins at: St. Basil Roman Catholic Church, 3611 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90010

* March ends at: The Islamic Center of Southern California, 434 Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90020

Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m

***Parking: 425 Shatto Place parking lot

behind the ICSC or St. Basil’s lot***

Our march pillars:

• We are united in rejecting hatred and oppression in the name of religion and in supporting freedom of worship or belief.

• We are united in stamping out bigotry and violence of every sort, and in support of the right to live peacefully.

• We are united in affirming the role that the interfaith community must play in safeguarding the health and safety of all people.

RSVP: interfaithmarchla2023.eventbrite.com

For Questions or to Sponsor: InterfaithMarchLA@gmail.com or (323) 454-0557

Produced by the Institute for Religious Tolerance, Peace and Justice. The Interfaith Solidarity March L.A. is a flagship partner of the Interfaith March for Peace & Justice, the world’s largest coalition of interfaith marches.

#InterfaithMarchLA #IRTPJ

www.IRTPJ.org

www.facebook.com/IRTPJ/