How SCALE Logistics is Revolutionizing the Aerospace Industry with Expedited Shipping Solutions
SCALE Logistics: The Premier Provider of Tailored Aerospace Logistics Solutions
We are a premier aerospace logistics company that operates in excellence that is our promise.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shay Lynn Dixon and Demetrius Dixon, Founders of SCALE Logistics, announce the availability of their tailored logistics solutions for Aerospace MRO, OEM, Components Distributors, and AOG Providers. As a full-service logistics solution for MRO and OEM facilities, SCALE Logistics is taking the industry by storm with same-day, expedited, and tailored shipping solutions.
“We started this business because we wanted to make a difference and contribute to the aerospace industry as a partner in their logistics process.” We saw a lack of tailored freight solutions and created a full-service logistics solution for MRO and OEM facilities," said Shay Lynn Dixon, Co-Founder of SCALE Logistics.
SCALE Logistics is a third-party logistics provider that specializes in the freight management of aerospace and manufactured products. As a partner to warehouses, airplane repair facilities, manufacturers, and distributors, we understand the urgency of AOG component transportation. Every minute counts for your customer. Currently, the company services customers in 12 states with the capacity to service 40 states with immediate capacity in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and surrounding states. Their supply chain logistics services include full truckload, flatbed, small parcel shipping, drayage services for the Port of Savannah and Charleston, warehousing solutions, and expedited transportation shipments.
"We take pride in providing same-day, expedited, and tailored shipping solutions to our customers. With our dedicated team and advanced technology, we ensure our clients receive the highest quality of service and that their needs are met," said Dixon.
SCALE Logistics is available to provide ground transportation domestically, AOG expedited logistics, and drayage services to the Savannah, GA, Mobile, AL, and Charleston, SC ports. "90% of your freight is routed by your customer, let us handle the other 10% for you." - Shay Lynn Dixon, Co-Founder of SCALE Logistics.
The target audience for this press release includes distributors, importers, exporters, manufacturers, MRO facilities, aerospace components companies, OEM providers, and AOG providers. SCALE Logistics aims to reach decision-makers, senior executives, logistics managers, warehouse managers, supply chain managers, transportation managers, shipping managers, and receiving managers.
