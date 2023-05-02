Business Industrial Network Rolls Out New PLC Training Solutions to Meet Growing Demand
BIN95 will now offer additional training options to ensure employees are working safely and reliably with Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and automation.
Teaches best practices in working with PLC automation control. As the founder, author, and trademark holder of the 'True Downtime Cost’ ® (TDC), our PLC training courses focus on minimizing downtime.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Industrial Network Rolls Out New PLC Training Solutions to Meet Growing Demand
— Don Fitchett
Nevada-based BIN95 will now offer additional training options to ensure employees are working safely and reliably with programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
LAS VEGAS — Business Industrial Network (BIN95), a veteran-owned and certified VOSB industrial training company, is excited to announce the expansion of its on-site PLC training solutions. For decades, BIN95 has provided industrial training solutions to companies, schools, and individuals worldwide. Currently, major companies like Lear, GM, Toyota, Lowe’s Distribution Centers, and institutions like NOAA and the U.S. Navy are utilizing BIN95's Allen Bradley PLC Training On-site.
However, as demand and logistics shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic the company began developing additional training options, and with the PLC market expected to hit $17 billion by 2031, up nearly 5 percent annually from 2023, there is no shortage of need. That is why now, for the first time, students can take part in three on-site PLC training solutions.
“Customers know the importance of the troubleshooting training we provide when they select our PLC training,” said Don Fitchett, president of Business Industrial Network. “BIN95’s training courses not only teach best practices in working with automation control, but they do so efficiently. As the founder, author, and trademark holder of the 'True Downtime Cost’ ® (TDC), we take great pride in knowing our training courses are sought after for their unique focus on minimizing downtime.”
A short synopsis of the three available courses is listed below, but they are all designed to teach attendees best practices as they upload and download programs, modify existing programs, and troubleshoot.
PLC Training Essentials- A 40-hour class focused on PLC basics, best practices, downtime reduction, and troubleshooting. Best for maintenance electricians or mechanics who are cross-training with no previous PLC knowledge.
PLC Training Scholastic- A 40-hour course that covers additional topics from the Essentials course and may move at a faster pace. This is best for maintenance and engineers who are familiar with automation but want to learn more about other brands like the Allen Bradley/Rockwell PLC training.
PAC Training Essentials- A 40-hour class covering the Programmable Automation Controllers (PAC) basics using Rockwell's RSLogix 5000 and Allen Bradley's CompactLogix training stations. Great for maintenance and engineers. Attendees also receive a course manual and workbook for reference.
Don Fitchett, president of Business Industrial Network, is available for remote or on-site interviews to talk more about these new maintenance training solutions, the growing demand for this type of training, his “True Downtime Cost” ® (TDC), as well as his unique perspective on the PLC market as a whole. For media inquiries, call 702.625.7715 or email Training@BIN95.com.
For more information about BIN95’s wide scope of program options, and its three new maintenance training solutions, visit Allen Bradley PLC Training On-site. You can also visit BIN95.com for a look at the company’s additional services.
About BIN95
Business Industrial Network’s core business is delivering Industrial Training Certificate Courses worldwide for maintenance and engineering. A Veteran-owned company, BIN95 has spent more than 25 years specializing in instructor-based, live, hands-on PLC training both on-site and in public PLC Training seminars across the U.S.
Some of the 100+ software-based courses and training materials are used by colleges and corporate training departments around the world, and some of the courses offer CEUs and PDH credits. BIN95's courses are known for focusing on practical applications, and the software courses are often supplemented with real-world simulation software to provide hands-on experience.
Don Fitchett
Business Industrial Network
+1 207-625-7715
email us here