Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,938 in the last 365 days.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO -Itaú Unibanco Holding's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and the CVM

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.: ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ((B3: ITUB3, ITUB4, NYSE:ITUB) (the "Company") filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The 2022 Form 20-F is available in English at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission's website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, the CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Lastly, shareholders may receive hard copies of the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, free of charge, by requesting a copy to the Investor Relations team at ri@itau-unibanco.com.br. If you wish to receive a hard copy, kindly provide your contact details and mailing address.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco---itau-unibanco-holdings-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec-and-the-cvm-301811393.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

You just read:

ITAÚ UNIBANCO -Itaú Unibanco Holding's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and the CVM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more