Scosche Announces M8RIX Power Management System with Touchscreen Control Panel

SCOSCHE – (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount Brand*, is pleased to announce that its award-winning M8RIX Power Management System is now available at Scosche.com and at select retailers.

The M8RIX Power Management System with its touchscreen control panel provides a sophisticated, yet streamlined solution for controlling all installed accessories on a car, truck, van, ATV, SUV, RV, boat or tractor, eliminating the need for multiple switches.

Delivering up to 130 amps from its IPX7-rated waterproof solid-state power module to (up to) eight different accessories. M8RIX makes wiring those accessories clean and simple, and even allows for daisy-chaining of up to three units to control up to 24 channels. Each channel can be programmed for latched (on/off), momentary, strobe and timed (on/off) output, and status indicators will alert you of any faulty channels. The M8RIX system can be used with up to two control panels to control outputs from two different locations in a vehicle. In addition, two circuits can be combined for twice the output.

The compact control interface touchscreen mounts easily to a dash and is customizable (with seven on-screen button colors and 57 selectable icon options) and is splashproof. The touchscreen includes multiple mounting options: AMPS pattern, ¼ – 20", or works with Scosche's MagicMounts.

"M8RIX is a very high-end product and a must-have if you're running a lot of accessories on your vehicle." – Jerry Zaiden, President, Camburg Racing Team

M8RIX is available now at Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of $799.99.

**Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Mobile Holders/Stands, Mobile Holder Type: Bike Mount, Cup Holder Mount, Dash/Window Mount, Multi-Surface Mount, Vent Mount, Vent/Dashboard/Windshield Mount, Jan. 2019 – Feb. 2023 combined.

