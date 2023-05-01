Innovative Curriculum Seeks to Change the Way Reading and Social Studies is Taught to Emergent Bilingual Students
B.E.E. Partners announced presales for an innovative literacy curriculum integrating reading comprehension with social studies for emergent bilingual students.CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B.E.E. Partners LLC., an education startup company creating instructional resources for emergent bilingual students, announced today the largest product launch in company history. The company relied on a grant from New Schools Venture Fund and research findings from the Fordham Institute to create an innovative reading and social studies curriculum which is largely based on Latino history in Texas and the U.S. Their Social Solutions, which reimagines the literacy block, is officially in presales mode, to be delivered via digital download by August 15th to schools in Texas and all over the country.
The 3rd-5th grade English/Spanish curriculum highlights Latino figures and events mentioned in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards among other topics. It is an opportunity for elementary Latino students to see themselves reflected in the curriculum in both languages. "So many times Latino youth report feeling disconnected in school. Research shows that this is one way to bring them in, helping to raise their self-esteem and motivation to learn" said Nora Garcia-Reyes founder of BEE Partners. "If you can get students to feel more engaged with school through the curriculum, you can eventually lower the dropout rate for Latino youth." Statistics show that although the dropout rate has improved , the needle has moved very little over the past 30 years, impacting the Latino community socially and economically.
Key components of the curriculum include:
-Standards based non-fiction articles about Latino history and culture
-Targeted reading comprehension strategies
-Hands-on activities which engage the whole child through listening, speaking reading and writing
-Group learning opportunities
-Socio cultural milestones
-Assessments which prepare students for end-of-year STAAR tests in reading
"We're really excited to announce that schools and districts can get this curriculum in the hands of teachers very soon," said Garcia-Reyes. "This curriculum packs a powerful punch and applies research about how emergent bilingual students learn best to every single lesson plan and instructional activity."
B.E.E. Partners is now taking orders, to be delivered in Fall of 2023, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. Interested parties can visit their website at www.beepartners.org.
About B.E.E. Partners LLC
B.E.E. Partners was founded in 2020 to breach the gap in instructional resources and professional learning opportunities available to teachers of emergent bilingual students. To order the curriculum or learn more about B.E.E. Partners visit www.beepartners.org
