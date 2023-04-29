Make Things Happen with Livin' The Dream International: Announcing the 2nd Annual Tendaji Awards Gala
Celebrating the remarkable achievements of those impacting the lives of our unseen neighbors in South Florida.
Money is not our problem. The lack of financial education and limiting beliefs is what holds us back from abundance”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Livin’ The Dream International Inc. is thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual Tendaji Awards Gala on May 6, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Palm Beach Gardens. Tendaji is Swahili and means “Make Things Happen.” The awards gala is an annual event that honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions in the areas of health, education, business, and community leadership. This year's event promises to be an inspiring day of celebration, recognizing those who have positively impacted the community.
Chantelle Davis, the founder of Livin’ The Dream International Inc., aims to empower
financial success through education, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The organization provides resources and education to help eliminate poverty and assist those individuals who have experienced financial hardships to overcome the barriers that have kept them from living the life they have dreamed of.
“Money is not our problem. The lack of financial education and limiting beliefs is what holds us back from abundance,” says Chantelle Davis, founder and President of Livin’ The Dream International. Livin’ The Dream aims to empower individuals to shift their mindset and unlock the flow of wealth. Carolyn Powery, board member and owner of Prestige Etiquette & Image Consulting, says, “It's not about how much money you have. It's about how much you know and apply.”
The Tendaji Awards is an event open to anyone who supports and advocates for the achievement and advancement of our underrepresented neighbors. This could include community leaders, educators, business owners, politicians, activists, and anyone else passionate about uplifting and celebrating the contributions of the unseen in South Florida.
The gala will be a celebration, entertainment, and community day as we recognize the individuals and organizations that significantly impact the community where we live, work, and play. Livin’ The Dream International invites everyone to attend the 2nd Annual Tendaji Awards Gala or donate to the organization to support its mission.
To learn more about Livin’ The Dream International Inc.or donate, please visit www.livinthedreaminternational.org. To purchase tickets for the Tendaji Awards visit https://livinthedreaminternational.org/tendaji-awards Please contact Chantelle Davis at info@livinthedreaminternational.org or call 561-424-6600 for additional information.
