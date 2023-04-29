Submit Release
Fashion's Diamond in the Rough

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmett Foster Jr. is an entrepreneur and founder of Enfinate Apparel, a rising clothing brand based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NYC, Emmett developed a passion for art and design at a young age, which led him to pursue an education in Visual Communications at Katherine Gibbs College.

After completing his associate's degree, Emmett began his professional journey in the fashion industry, working for several established brands as a graphic designer and creative director. With over a decade of experience, he honed his skills and gained valuable insights into the industry, which inspired him to start his own venture.

In March 2021, Emmett launched Enfinate Apparel, a brand that embodies his vision for urban-inspired streetwear that celebrates individuality and self-expression. The brand has quickly gained traction, attracting a loyal customer base and positive reviews from fashion enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

Wrighthand’s Management began to manage the Apparel company in April of 2023. Together the two powerhouse companies will help place Enfinate Apparel where it belongs. Ahead of the pack.

With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Emmett has set a high standard for Enfinate Apparel. He continues to push boundaries and challenge norms, elevating the brand to new heights and establishing it as a leader in the fashion industry.

