CITY OF CINCINNATI ISSUES PROCLAMATION JOINING ATLANTA IN OBSERVING APRIL AS BLACK WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
Black Women's History is a vital and important part of American History!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Aftab Pureval of the City of Cincinnati joins the City of Atlanta and the State of Georgia in observing April as Black Women’s History Month in Cincinnati, OH, as they acknowledge, recognize, applaud and observe that there are generations of black women who throughout American history have used their intelligence, imagination, sense of wonder, and tenacity to make extraordinary contributions to the everyday means of how we lived in the past and live today. Cincinnati is home to many women of talent who represents a remarkable range of accomplishments and a wide and diverse specialties including medicine, domestic engineering, The Arts, computer programming, atmospheric chemistry, architecture, and more. These women’s lives and works span the centuries of American history and comes from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds. There is no American history without including Black Women’s History.
— Sha Battle
MISSION
Black Women’s History Month was created to embrace achievements, build understanding and awareness, and celebrate the rich history of not only Black Women but Women who are the Descendants of Africa to include: African American, Afro-Mexican, Afro-Latino, Afro- Argentine, Afro-Brazilian, Afro-European, Afro Bolivian, Afro-Colombian, Afro-Guyanese, Afro-Peruvian, Afro-Bahamian, Afro-Barbadian, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Cuban, Afro-Dominican, Afro-Puerto Rican, Afro-Saint Lucian, Afro-Trinidadian and Tobagonian, Afro-Vincentian Afro-Asian, Italians of African descent, Afro-Greeks, Afro-French, Afro-Germans, Black British. Black Women’s History Month is about unifying the community by promoting visibility, education, empowerment, contribution and achievement wBlack Women’s History Month is about unifying the community by promoting visibility, education, empowerment, contribution and achievement which positively impacts communities across the globe.
