Tara James, Founder of HM Financial Solutions, Finds Her Passion In Changing Lives Through Credit Repair
Unleashing the Power of Perseverance: One Entrepreneur's Journey to Creating a Lasting Impact through Credit Counseling.
We know bad credit is expensive, and we are here to help our clients achieve financial freedom and success.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HM Financial Solutions was founded by Tara James, who struggled as a prior single mother of two when she couldn't buy a car or rent an apartment due to her low credit score and lack of financial management skills. "I spent the past five years focusing on learning the ins and outs of financial literacy and the laws as a credit consumer. I want to give back with my knowledge and change people's lives," says James. "I ultimately want to see people succeed, and being a part of that journey is worth more than gold."
— Tara James
HM Financial Solutions LLC is a credit counseling and financial planning service to help clients boost their credit scores, reduce stress and anxiety, and achieve long-term financial stability. The company is committed to assisting clients in identifying the areas of their finances that need attention, offering unparalleled expertise, experience, and commitment to customer satisfaction.
The company's credit counseling services are affordable and customizable based on each client's unique financial situation and teach recent High School graduates the importance of financial literacy at no cost. With a higher credit score, clients will save on interest rates, insurance premiums, and down payments for their home, car, or other major purchases. The company's financial management services will also help clients develop better money management habits, identify areas of their finances that need attention, and achieve long-term financial stability.
"We want to convey that credit doesn't have to be scary, and we get that life does happen," says James. "Credit counseling can be affordable and necessary to save you money. We are here to help our clients every step of the way and are committed to their success." The company aims to empower clients to invest in themselves and their future. "We know bad credit is expensive, and we are here to help our clients achieve financial freedom and success.” adds James “We love watching people change their financial situation and learning the importance of their credit scores. We are here for the success stories!"
For more information on HM Financial Solutions LLC and its credit counseling and financial management services which offer Tax Preparation and Notary Loan Signing Services, visit their website at www.hmcreditsolutions.com or contact them at hmfsllc@gmail.com or 214-994-7016.
Tara James
HM Financial Solutions LLC
+1 214-994-7016
hmfsllc@gmail.com