Administry™ of Excellence Presents: 3-Day AI BootCamp to Help Church Leaders & Small Business Owners Regain Time & Money
When it comes to supporting, I believe you should always be one step ahead of your leadership.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Administry™ of Excellence, a leading provider of virtual admin services and training for staff members to work in excellence, announces the launch of a 3-Day AI BootCamp to be held on June 15-17,2023. The event is designed to help church leaders and business owners streamline their operations, strengthen their branding and marketing efforts, and save valuable time and resources.
As Jene’t Taylor, the founder of Administry™ of Excellence, explains, “Our goal is to provide relief to churches and small businesses by offering virtual admin services and training for staff members to work in excellence so their leaders can solely focus on their call. With the 3-Day AI BootCamp, we’re taking this a step further by introducing AI tools that can help leaders regain time and money that was spent on time-consuming tasks such as social media marketing, photoshoots, branding, and much more!”
According to statistics shared by Sprout Social, there are over 4 billion total social media users that spend their time between seven different social media platforms per month. Managing and creating content for each of these platforms can be time-consuming and overwhelming. By streamlining social media content creation, businesses can focus on creating high-quality content that resonates with their target audience and saves time, allowing them to allocate their resources to other areas of their operations.
The 3-Day AI BootCamp will teach church leaders and small business owners how to leverage AI tools to automate repetitive tasks and make data-driven decisions.
“When it comes to supporting, I believe you should always be one step ahead of your leadership. If I’m tormenting what they torment, then I understand what their needs are better, and I can use that to assist at a level of excellence that gives them the freedom to focus on the bigger rocks while I handle the day-to-day.” – Jene’t Taylor
Registration for the 3-Day AI BootCamp is now open. To learn more and register, please visit https://www.administryofexcellence.com.
