Gov. Lujan Grisham to pursue anti-hazing legislation in next session

April 28, 2023

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following the filing of another lawsuit against a public higher education institution related to sexual abuse:

“I am appalled by the allegations at New Mexico public universities involving hazing and abuse – outrage doesn’t go far enough. It is the responsibility of higher education leadership and governing boards to establish a safe, healthy environment for students, and I’m incredibly disappointed that it does not appear to be a priority at some of the state’s public colleges and universities.

“I — along with my administration — have ZERO tolerance for abuse of any kind, and I will root out cultures of hazing and abuse at every higher education institution in New Mexico.

“In the next legislative session, I will be putting anti-hazing and abuse legislation on the call, making it unequivocal in state law that hazing is a crime and those who do harm to others will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

New Mexico is one of just six states that does not have an anti-hazing law in place.

